Author Carl Ferguson’s New Book "Two Visions Collide" is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Time Serving in the Vietnam War, as Well as His Experiences Once Home

Recent release “Two Visions Collide” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carl Ferguson is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the authors as he reflects upon his experiences during the Vietnam War. Composed of short stories, Ferguson shares his honest and raw thoughts about his service and the lasting impact it had on him in the years following.