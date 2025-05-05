Author Carl Ferguson’s New Book "Two Visions Collide" is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Time Serving in the Vietnam War, as Well as His Experiences Once Home
Recent release “Two Visions Collide” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carl Ferguson is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the authors as he reflects upon his experiences during the Vietnam War. Composed of short stories, Ferguson shares his honest and raw thoughts about his service and the lasting impact it had on him in the years following.
Longview, WA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Carl Ferguson has completed his new book, “Two Visions Collide”: a gripping memoir that offers an unflinchingly honest look at the author’s time serving in Vietnam, beginning from the early morning hours of April 11, 1967, when he stepped onto Oakland Air Force Base, to his return home.
After coming home from Vietnam, author Carl Ferguson met his future wife in the small town of Longview, Washington. They married a few years later and started a family together. Carl worked as a longshoreman on the waterfront for forty-three years, retiring in 2011. Now enjoying his retirement, he spends most days sport fishing, often reeling in salmon and steelhead.
“Until now, some of these stories have been locked away from my children, shared only with my brother Calvin,” writes Ferguson. “I never imagined they would see the light of day. Sure, I’ve recounted the lighter and funny moments of my time in Vietnam when asked, but the darker truths have remained buried. These memories haunted my sleep for many years. For many years after coming back, I had vivid dreams about Vietnam. Talking or thinking about these stories would make the nightmares worse. I found it easier not to talk or think about them. To protect my peace, I chose silence.
“I think it’s time now to share my story with the world. In thinking about my time in Vietnam, I have decided against some of the stories for different reasons. I won’t go into why other than I despise the Army for how we were treated while serving our country.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carl Ferguson’s enthralling and intimate series delves deep into the jungles of Vietnam to the quiet reflections the author experiences back home. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Two Visions Collide” is dedicated to the friends the author lost who never made it back home, along with his powerful testament to their sacrifices.
