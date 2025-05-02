Author Suk-Chong Yu’s New Book, “Rebuilding the Fallen Fence: A Korean-American Family,” is a Moving Story of a Korean Family’s Bond Despite Being Torn Apart

Recent release “Rebuilding the Fallen Fence: A Korean-American Family” from Covenant Books author Suk-Chong Yu is a poignant and heart wrenching account that centers around the author’s family, which was torn apart during and after the Korean War, found a path forward through countless trials in order to find both each other and healing once more.