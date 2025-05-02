Author Juan Pérez Vélez’s New Book, “Con Estrofas de la Vida: Poemas y Canciones,” is a Stirring and Thought-Provoking Collection of Spanish-Language Poetry

Recent release “Con Estrofas de la Vida: Poemas y Canciones” from Page Publishing author Juan Pérez Vélez is a heartfelt series of Spanish-language poetry that invites readers to reflect upon the world around them through the eyes of the author. With each turn of the page, Pérez Vélez offers a window into his very soul as he explores a variety of topics inspired by his own life and observations.