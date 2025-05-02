Author Juan Pérez Vélez’s New Book, “Con Estrofas de la Vida: Poemas y Canciones,” is a Stirring and Thought-Provoking Collection of Spanish-Language Poetry
Recent release “Con Estrofas de la Vida: Poemas y Canciones” from Page Publishing author Juan Pérez Vélez is a heartfelt series of Spanish-language poetry that invites readers to reflect upon the world around them through the eyes of the author. With each turn of the page, Pérez Vélez offers a window into his very soul as he explores a variety of topics inspired by his own life and observations.
Inverness, FL, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Juan Pérez Vélez, a loving husband and father who was born in Ángeles, Utuado, Puerto Rico and is currently enjoying his retirement in Florida, has completed his new book, “Con Estrofas de la Vida: Poemas y Canciones”: a stunning assortment of Spanish-language poetry that explores the author’s life experiences and reflections, inviting readers to gain insight into who the author is through his gift of written prose.
Pérez Vélez shares, “Yo he escrito poesías desde que tenía veintiún años de edad, deseo que mi inspiración les dé placer a los lectores, como yo sentí antes y ahora.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juan Pérez Vélez’s engaging series will captivate readers with each turn of the page, offering them a journey through the author’s imagination with each entry. Through sharing his work, Pérez Vélez aims to connect with readers from all walks of life, making this a must-read for fans of the poetry genre.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Con Estrofas de la Vida: Poemas y Canciones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
