Author Barry Brooksby’s New Book, "Live Rich, Die Rich," Revolutionizes Wealth-Building Strategies, Challenging Conventional Retirement Planning Wisdom
Recent release “Live Rich, Die Rich: How to Use High Cash Value Life Insurance and the Infinite Banking Concept as a Tax-Free Strategy to Supercharge Your Wealth” from Page Publishing author Barry Brooksby demystifies powerful financial tools used by banks and corporations for decades, making them accessible to individuals at any stage of their financial journey.
Mesa, AZ, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Barry Brooksby, a renowned financial expert with over twenty-five years of experience in wealth management and insurance, has completed his new book, “Live Rich, Die Rich: How to Use High Cash Value Life Insurance and the Infinite Banking Concept as a Tax-Free Strategy to Supercharge Your Wealth”: a dynamic guide that teaches readers how to leverage high cash value whole life insurance and the Infinite Banking Concept to secure their financial future while living richly in the present.
Author Barry Brooksby has an extensive background in real estate investing and financial services. As a Nelson Nash Institute-certified infinite banking practitioner, he has helped thousands of clients achieve financial freedom and security. He is the founder and CEO of Focus Wealth Group, a Utah-based financial company that specializes in helping people grow money guaranteed and tax-free. Barry designs properly structured, high cash value whole life insurance policies for his clients and teaches about the Infinite Banking Concept to help clients grow wealth and have tax-free retirement income. Barry is a coauthor of the book “Tax-Free Money for Long-Term Care!” He is known as a financial coach and mentor to clients nationwide. He speaks on topics such as real estate investing, tax-free retirement, guaranteed income planning, infinite banking, and how to grow wealth and be your own bank. Barry has five children and resides in Mesa, Arizona. When not revolutionizing personal finance, Barry loves to mountain bike, surf at the lake, play guitar, and spend time with his family.
Brooksby writes, “Having richness financially allows you to focus more on other important areas of your life, like spending time with loved ones, volunteering at a favorite charity, and showing others how to live their best lives. So while money can’t buy happiness, the right financial plan gives you more control over how well you live.”
He continues, “We want to teach you how to live financially rich so you can focus your energy on creating richness in the other areas of your life. And when that inevitable day comes that you pass on from this life, to die rich as well, leaving behind a legacy to those whom you love. We want you to live an abundant life now and then leave abundance behind, to ‘Live Rich, Die Rich!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Barry Brooksby’s empowering work provides the road map to true financial freedom, allowing readers to enjoy life now and leave a lasting legacy for their loved ones.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Live Rich, Die Rich: How to Use High Cash Value Life Insurance and the Infinite Banking Concept as a Tax-Free Strategy to Supercharge Your Wealth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
Categories