Author Barry Brooksby’s New Book, "Live Rich, Die Rich," Revolutionizes Wealth-Building Strategies, Challenging Conventional Retirement Planning Wisdom

Recent release “Live Rich, Die Rich: How to Use High Cash Value Life Insurance and the Infinite Banking Concept as a Tax-Free Strategy to Supercharge Your Wealth” from Page Publishing author Barry Brooksby demystifies powerful financial tools used by banks and corporations for decades, making them accessible to individuals at any stage of their financial journey.