Author T.J. Gossamer’s New Book, "Take One, Save One," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Nurse Who is Forced to Make an Impossible Choice That Could Cost Him Everything

Recent release “Take One, Save One” from Page Publishing author T.J. Gossamer is a compelling thriller that centers around Quinn Allen, a nurse working at a children’s hospital that serves as the only beacon of hope in a city under siege from a serial killer. But as new individuals enter Quinn’s life, he soon finds himself in a web of lies that leads him down a dangerous path.