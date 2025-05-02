Author T.J. Gossamer’s New Book, "Take One, Save One," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Nurse Who is Forced to Make an Impossible Choice That Could Cost Him Everything
Recent release “Take One, Save One” from Page Publishing author T.J. Gossamer is a compelling thriller that centers around Quinn Allen, a nurse working at a children’s hospital that serves as the only beacon of hope in a city under siege from a serial killer. But as new individuals enter Quinn’s life, he soon finds himself in a web of lies that leads him down a dangerous path.
New York, NY, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- T.J. Gossamer, who currently resides in Virginia with his husband and three dogs, where he works as a pediatric nurse practitioner in a pediatric intensive care unit, has completed his new book, “Take One, Save One”: a poignant and thought-provoking novel of one nurse’s difficult choice he is forced to make.
“In the city of West Cay, fear spreads as a serial killer leaves a trail of bodies, while the city’s children’s hospital shines as a beacon of hope, renowned for its inexplicable miracles,” writes Gossamer. “‘Take One, Save One’ follows Quinn Allen, a nurse with a complicated past and a heart torn between his own well-being and the survival of his patients. When an ambitious doctor, a suspicious detective, and a new love interest enter his life, Quinn is thrust into a perilous web of lies, love, and sacrifice. In West Cay, every miracle comes with a deadly price.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.J. Gossamer’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the toll that healthcare workers face every day, as well as the cost of miracles and the choices people make when there are no options left. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Take One, Save One” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as they follow along on Quinn’s journey, leading to a shocking climax they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Take One, Save One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“In the city of West Cay, fear spreads as a serial killer leaves a trail of bodies, while the city’s children’s hospital shines as a beacon of hope, renowned for its inexplicable miracles,” writes Gossamer. “‘Take One, Save One’ follows Quinn Allen, a nurse with a complicated past and a heart torn between his own well-being and the survival of his patients. When an ambitious doctor, a suspicious detective, and a new love interest enter his life, Quinn is thrust into a perilous web of lies, love, and sacrifice. In West Cay, every miracle comes with a deadly price.”
Published by Page Publishing, T.J. Gossamer’s enthralling tale is a powerful testament to the toll that healthcare workers face every day, as well as the cost of miracles and the choices people make when there are no options left. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Take One, Save One” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound as they follow along on Quinn’s journey, leading to a shocking climax they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Take One, Save One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories