Loveforce International Announces Its May Digital Music Single Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, April 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its May 2025 Digital Music Single Releases. There will be a total of nine releases. There will be at least one release for all five Fridays in May including May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.
There will be releases from seven different recording artists including Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, Bobby Jonz, The Loveforce Collective, and inRchild. Two releases will be a second release in the month for the same artist. Both Billy Ray Charles and inRchild will each have a release the first Friday of the Month (May 2nd) and the last Friday of the Month (May 30th).
Music genres included in the releases will include Blues, Singer-Songwriter, Blues-Rock, Jazz-Indie Nu Disco, Acoustic Rock, Soul, R&B, Smooth Jazz, and Country-Children’s. Lyrical Topics for the songs will include, Praises for an ex-wife, social upheaval, sailing, power struggles against independent farmers, love, vacation, romantic handywork, and childhood. There will also be one instrumental song.
“We’ve got a fine array of releases covering lots of different topics and musical genres this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Diversity is the key to this month’s releases and it’s a diversity that cannot be stripped from the internet,” he Continued.
All of Loveforce International May 2025 Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
