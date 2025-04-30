Loveforce International Releases New Music from Honey Davis, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective
Santa Clarita, CA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday May 2, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. The singles will be by recording artists Honey Davis, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “You Never Seen Nothing’.” It is done in the Chicago Blues style Honey Davis is famous for, “You Never Seen Nothing” uses a guitar, bass, drum kit and organ set up to give depth to a lyric about a man bemoaning about how evil his ex wife is. The single features plenty of guitar flourishes and a solid vocal delivery.
The Loveforce Collective’s latest Digital Music Single is entitled “Call In The Riot Squad.” It is a gritty Indie Singer-Songwriter Acoustic Rock song torn from the public anger and frustration that is boiling over and into the streets in touchpoints all over the globe. It attempts to capture the sentiment with nothing more than a Rockin' Piano and two voices, one pretty and one gritty. It's meant to be the message for our times from two distinctly opposing viewpoints. It's theme is public rage vs government oppression.
The new single by inRchild is entitled “Changin’.” Is a blend of Delta and Chicago Blues styles with Rock overtones. It attempts to capture the global changes in the air by using solid, electric guitar work accentuated by driving bass and drums. It is reminiscent of early blues songs with a modern touch. Lyrically, it is about the struggles small, independent farmers face against corporate farms. It’s David Vs Goliath, set to gritty vocals and a mixture of blues and rock music genres.
“The songs we are releasing this week include two blues songs and a singer-songwriter acoustic rock song. They work well together but they stand alone as singles,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are proud to debut them to the public,” he Continued.
All three of the new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
