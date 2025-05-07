Pass the Past Coffee Opens in St. Louis with Custom House Blend and Elevated Vintage Boutique
St. Louis, MO, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pass the Past Coffee is proud to announce it officially opened at 4740 McPherson Ave. in the Central West End on March 23, 2025. The coffee shop created its own blend of coffee in partnership with a local roaster, sells tea and baked goods from local businesses, and curates a rotating selection of elevated vintage finds.
Husband-and-wife team Eugene and Erica Tsimerman created a coffee blend with First Crack. The roaster, whose flagship facility is in St. Louis, uses a Scandinavian method for this blend, a lighter roasting style that stops just after the first crack. This yields beans that lack the oily surface typical of darker roasts.
“We’re just one step away from the farmer, and that matters to us. We care about how the coffee is sourced and roasted, but also about making sure every customer gets a consistent, quality cup that reflects the work behind it,” said Erica Tsimerman, Co-Founder of Pass the Past Coffee.
The coffee shop’s House Blend No. 1, a Colombia-Ethiopia blend developed over the course of a year, offers a smooth, traditional profile with notes of chocolate and cherry. It’s balanced, not bitter, with a hint of brightness. Pass the Past Coffee’s most popular coffee drink so far is the hot or iced latte with house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup.
Two single-origin selections from First Crack are also available, both naturally fermented and offered as pour-over or drip coffee. Wush Wush is bright and acidic, while Honey Colombia is fermented with the fruit still attached, giving it a distinct fruity flavor.
Pass the Past Coffee also offers baked goods from St. Louis-based businesses Russell’s on Macklind, Poots Provisions, SweetArt for vegan treats, and Ukrainian bakery Patisserie Svoi. Teas are locally sourced from Teatopia, known for its artisan loose leaf tea.
“Partnering with talented local bakers and purveyors has been a rewarding part of what we do, and the neighborhood’s response has been very positive,” said Eugene Tsimerman, Co-Founder of Pass the Past Coffee.
An open refrigerator case holds a selection of bottled drinks, including soda from Rocky Mountain Soda Co., apple juice from Martinelli’s, Japanese peach tea juice boxes, and water.
At the front end of the shop is an elevated vintage boutique with fine jewelry, men's and women’s clothing, accessories, and housewares. The items change regularly and are curated with attention to style and quality.
Starting in summer 2025, the shop will launch its music series, Pass the Past Coffee Presents: Wake Up! One Saturday each month, a local DJ will spin, and the first hour will be recorded and shared to the cafe’s YouTube playlist.
Pass the Past Coffee is open daily from 7 am to 4 pm. While there is no indoor seating, they are awaiting approval from the city to have outdoor seating.
The opening marks their return after a fire shuttered the vintage boutique, Pass the Past, in 2022. Erica continued, “We’ve come a long way since the fire three years ago. Reopening took a lot of research, planning, and preparation on our end, and we’re grateful for the tremendous support from the neighborhood.”
About Pass the Past Coffee
Pass the Past Coffee is a local, family-owned business based in St. Louis’ Central West End. Eugene and Erica Tsimerman began curating and selling luxury vintage goods in 2016 and opened their brick-and-mortar shop in 2021. They expanded the concept in 2023 with Pass the Past Coffee. The shop officially opened in 2025, combining a rotating selection of luxury vintage clothing, accessories, and housewares with locally sourced coffee beans, loose leaf tea, and baked goods. For more information, please visit https://passthepastcoffee.com/.
Husband-and-wife team Eugene and Erica Tsimerman created a coffee blend with First Crack. The roaster, whose flagship facility is in St. Louis, uses a Scandinavian method for this blend, a lighter roasting style that stops just after the first crack. This yields beans that lack the oily surface typical of darker roasts.
“We’re just one step away from the farmer, and that matters to us. We care about how the coffee is sourced and roasted, but also about making sure every customer gets a consistent, quality cup that reflects the work behind it,” said Erica Tsimerman, Co-Founder of Pass the Past Coffee.
The coffee shop’s House Blend No. 1, a Colombia-Ethiopia blend developed over the course of a year, offers a smooth, traditional profile with notes of chocolate and cherry. It’s balanced, not bitter, with a hint of brightness. Pass the Past Coffee’s most popular coffee drink so far is the hot or iced latte with house-made brown sugar vanilla syrup.
Two single-origin selections from First Crack are also available, both naturally fermented and offered as pour-over or drip coffee. Wush Wush is bright and acidic, while Honey Colombia is fermented with the fruit still attached, giving it a distinct fruity flavor.
Pass the Past Coffee also offers baked goods from St. Louis-based businesses Russell’s on Macklind, Poots Provisions, SweetArt for vegan treats, and Ukrainian bakery Patisserie Svoi. Teas are locally sourced from Teatopia, known for its artisan loose leaf tea.
“Partnering with talented local bakers and purveyors has been a rewarding part of what we do, and the neighborhood’s response has been very positive,” said Eugene Tsimerman, Co-Founder of Pass the Past Coffee.
An open refrigerator case holds a selection of bottled drinks, including soda from Rocky Mountain Soda Co., apple juice from Martinelli’s, Japanese peach tea juice boxes, and water.
At the front end of the shop is an elevated vintage boutique with fine jewelry, men's and women’s clothing, accessories, and housewares. The items change regularly and are curated with attention to style and quality.
Starting in summer 2025, the shop will launch its music series, Pass the Past Coffee Presents: Wake Up! One Saturday each month, a local DJ will spin, and the first hour will be recorded and shared to the cafe’s YouTube playlist.
Pass the Past Coffee is open daily from 7 am to 4 pm. While there is no indoor seating, they are awaiting approval from the city to have outdoor seating.
The opening marks their return after a fire shuttered the vintage boutique, Pass the Past, in 2022. Erica continued, “We’ve come a long way since the fire three years ago. Reopening took a lot of research, planning, and preparation on our end, and we’re grateful for the tremendous support from the neighborhood.”
About Pass the Past Coffee
Pass the Past Coffee is a local, family-owned business based in St. Louis’ Central West End. Eugene and Erica Tsimerman began curating and selling luxury vintage goods in 2016 and opened their brick-and-mortar shop in 2021. They expanded the concept in 2023 with Pass the Past Coffee. The shop officially opened in 2025, combining a rotating selection of luxury vintage clothing, accessories, and housewares with locally sourced coffee beans, loose leaf tea, and baked goods. For more information, please visit https://passthepastcoffee.com/.
Contact
Pass the Past CoffeeContact
Eugene Tsimerman
(314) 307-8635
https://passthepastcoffee.com/
Eugene Tsimerman
(314) 307-8635
https://passthepastcoffee.com/
Categories