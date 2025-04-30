Flexi-View Lending Closes $3 Million Rehab Loan in New Orleans Within 14 Days
Los Angeles, CA, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Flexi-View Lending is proud to announce the successful closing of a $3 million rehab loan in New Orleans, Louisiana. Demonstrating Flexi-View Lending's commitment to providing fast and flexible financing solutions, the transaction closed in just 14 days.
Structured as an interest-only loan with a 12-month term, the loan carries a competitive rate of 8.70%. Secured by a 1st Trust Deed, the financing will support the rehabilitation and value enhancement of the property, enabling the borrower to maximize its potential within a thriving New Orleans market.
"This transaction highlights our ability to move quickly and provide tailored lending solutions for our clients' unique needs," said Robert Salazar, Loan Manager at Flexi-View Lending. "We are thrilled to play a role in revitalizing properties that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of New Orleans."
Flexi-View Lending specializes in creative and efficient financing options for real estate investors, offering speed, flexibility, and certainty — critical components for successful rehab and redevelopment projects.
For more information about Flexi-View Lending’s loan programs, please visit www.flexi-viewlending.com or call at (209) 782 8062.
About Flexi-View Lending
Flexi-View Lending is a leading private lender specializing in bridge, rehab, and construction loans nationwide. With a focus on speed, flexibility, and personalized service, Flexi-View helps real estate investors seize opportunities and achieve their investment goals.
