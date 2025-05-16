New Podcast Life, Death, All of It Dares to Ask: What Happens When We Stop Hiding the Most Human Parts of Ourselves?
Hosted by Krista Berlincourt, Life, Death, All of It explores the psychology of silence — inviting listeners to claim their shame, speak the unsaid, and build unshakable confidence through deeply human conversations with thought leaders across disciplines.
Los Angeles, CA, May 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Krista Berlincourt, a researcher, author, executive coach, and entrepreneur, has launched Life, Death, All of It, a new podcast examining what happens when individuals stop concealing the most human aspects of their experience.
The show combines personal storytelling with cultural analysis and psychological exploration, drawing from Berlincourt’s decade-long study of confidence, shame, and transformation. Each week, she hosts conversations with scientists, authors, artists, and entrepreneurs whose work touches on themes of identity, growth, and resilience.
According to Berlincourt, the podcast aims to provide a space where "taboo becomes teachable" and where open dialogue serves as a mechanism for personal and professional growth. “Confidence doesn’t come from achieving perfection,” she says. “It comes from learning to be with life, with death, with all of it — and ultimately choosing connection over performance.”
Season One features conversations with figures including Cindy Gallop, IN-Q on Creative Identity, Dr. Patrycja Slawuta on Shame, Michael Ventura on Empathy, and Regena Thomashauer on Pleasure.
Life, Death, All of It is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and all major streaming platforms. New episodes are released weekly.
For more information, visit www.lifedeathallofit.com.
The show combines personal storytelling with cultural analysis and psychological exploration, drawing from Berlincourt’s decade-long study of confidence, shame, and transformation. Each week, she hosts conversations with scientists, authors, artists, and entrepreneurs whose work touches on themes of identity, growth, and resilience.
According to Berlincourt, the podcast aims to provide a space where "taboo becomes teachable" and where open dialogue serves as a mechanism for personal and professional growth. “Confidence doesn’t come from achieving perfection,” she says. “It comes from learning to be with life, with death, with all of it — and ultimately choosing connection over performance.”
Season One features conversations with figures including Cindy Gallop, IN-Q on Creative Identity, Dr. Patrycja Slawuta on Shame, Michael Ventura on Empathy, and Regena Thomashauer on Pleasure.
Life, Death, All of It is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, and all major streaming platforms. New episodes are released weekly.
For more information, visit www.lifedeathallofit.com.
Contact
Life, Death, All of ItContact
Katrina McIlvenna
541-543-1227
www.lifedeathallofit.com
Katrina McIlvenna
541-543-1227
www.lifedeathallofit.com
Categories