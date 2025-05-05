Author Jonathan Aizenstat’s New Book, "Polly and Friends," is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Perseverance, and the Power of Friendship
Recent release “Polly and Friends” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing by author Jonathan Aizenstat is a delightful story about Polly, a clever and kind parrot who finds a treasure map in the forest. With her friends by her side, Polly learns the value of teamwork, persistence, and sharing as they face exciting challenges on their journey.
Miami, FL, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Aizenstat, a Miami-Dade-based self-taught artist and illustrator, has completed his new book, “Polly and Friends”: a vibrant story about friendship, perseverance, and the rewards of working together.
“Discover a world where dreams take flight and friendships blossom in this enchanting children’s tale, filled with vivid illustrations and big-hearted characters,” writes Aizenstat. “Meet Polly, a brave and determined parrot who sets off on a daring treasure hunt. With the help of her friends, she learns that success comes from supporting each other, never giving up, and always sharing what matters most.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, “Polly and Friends” brings to life the joy of discovery, the strength of cooperation, and the true meaning of treasure—friendship. With its vibrant visuals and uplifting message, this charming story will resonate with young readers and parents alike.
“Polly and Friends” is available at bookstores everywhere, and online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450 or log on to DonYoni.com.
“Discover a world where dreams take flight and friendships blossom in this enchanting children’s tale, filled with vivid illustrations and big-hearted characters,” writes Aizenstat. “Meet Polly, a brave and determined parrot who sets off on a daring treasure hunt. With the help of her friends, she learns that success comes from supporting each other, never giving up, and always sharing what matters most.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, “Polly and Friends” brings to life the joy of discovery, the strength of cooperation, and the true meaning of treasure—friendship. With its vibrant visuals and uplifting message, this charming story will resonate with young readers and parents alike.
“Polly and Friends” is available at bookstores everywhere, and online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450 or log on to DonYoni.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories