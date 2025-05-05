Author Jonathan Aizenstat’s New Book, "Polly and Friends," is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Perseverance, and the Power of Friendship

Recent release “Polly and Friends” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing by author Jonathan Aizenstat is a delightful story about Polly, a clever and kind parrot who finds a treasure map in the forest. With her friends by her side, Polly learns the value of teamwork, persistence, and sharing as they face exciting challenges on their journey.