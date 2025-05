Author Jonathan Aizenstat’s New Book, "Polly and Friends," is a Heartwarming Tale of Adventure, Perseverance, and the Power of Friendship

Miami, FL, May 05, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Jonathan Aizenstat, a Miami-Dade-based self-taught artist and illustrator, has completed his new book, “Polly and Friends”: a vibrant story about friendship, perseverance, and the rewards of working together.“Discover a world where dreams take flight and friendships blossom in this enchanting children’s tale, filled with vivid illustrations and big-hearted characters,” writes Aizenstat. “Meet Polly, a brave and determined parrot who sets off on a daring treasure hunt. With the help of her friends, she learns that success comes from supporting each other, never giving up, and always sharing what matters most.”Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, “Polly and Friends” brings to life the joy of discovery, the strength of cooperation, and the true meaning of treasure—friendship. With its vibrant visuals and uplifting message, this charming story will resonate with young readers and parents alike.“Polly and Friends” is available at bookstores everywhere, and online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450 or log on to DonYoni.com