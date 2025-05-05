Jasneet Sethi’s Newly Released "My Classroom Lost Its Walls" is a Delightful Exploration of Outdoor Learning and Discovery
“My Classroom Lost Its Walls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jasneet Sethi is a beautifully written and illustrated children’s book that captures the excitement and wonder of hands-on learning in nature. Through lyrical storytelling, young readers are invited to experience an unforgettable school day where the classroom extends beyond four walls and into the great outdoors.
Englewood, CO, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Classroom Lost Its Walls,” an engaging and inspiring children’s book that celebrates the joy of outdoor education, is the creation of published author, Jasneet Sethi.
Sethi shares, “Come and experience an extraordinary day with Ms. T's group where the walls and ceiling vanish, and learning unfolds amidst the outdoors. This lyrical verve spreads the joy of outdoor learning, embracing the messiness of exploration and discovery.
“As Ms. T guides her young learners through the school garden, they embark on a delightful journey among the flower beds and buzzing bees. Along the way, children are introduced to gardening tools and equipment, igniting their curiosity and encouraging hands-on engagement with nature.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jasneet Sethi’s new book is a heartwarming and imaginative story that inspires young readers to embrace curiosity, exploration, and a love for learning outside the traditional classroom setting.
Consumers can purchase “My Classroom Lost Its Walls” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Classroom Lost Its Walls,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
