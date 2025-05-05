Jasneet Sethi’s Newly Released "My Classroom Lost Its Walls" is a Delightful Exploration of Outdoor Learning and Discovery

“My Classroom Lost Its Walls” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jasneet Sethi is a beautifully written and illustrated children’s book that captures the excitement and wonder of hands-on learning in nature. Through lyrical storytelling, young readers are invited to experience an unforgettable school day where the classroom extends beyond four walls and into the great outdoors.