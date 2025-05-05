Billy Wright’s Newly Released "Don’t Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission" is an Inspiring Account of Overcoming Adversity and Answering God’s Calling
“Don’t Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission” from Christian Faith Publishing author Billy Wright is a powerful memoir that encourages readers to find their calling, build God’s kingdom, and help those in need, despite the challenges of life.
Chester, AR, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Don’t Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission,” an uplifting story of redemption, resilience, and faith, is the creation of published author, Billy Wright.
Wright shares, “This book that I am writing is to give you hope in becoming an overcomer. I could have been one of those kids who have done school shootings at the right time and place. Being lost without love as a child, having no mother, and an alcoholic father, this book is to help you become a God listener and to help you make sense of life through the Word of God.
“But mainly, it’s to encourage you to take on a ministry, to find your calling, to build God’s kingdom, and to learn how to take people off the streets, out of prisons, and those who have fallen through the cracks of society due to being powerless over the prince of darkness. If God can use me, he can use anybody.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Wright’s new book offers hope and guidance to those searching for purpose and a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase "Don't Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Don't Fly Over the Mission Field to Get to the Mission," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
