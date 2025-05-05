Valerie Owens’s Newly Released "My Poetic Life" is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems That Reflect on Life’s Journey, Grief, and the Healing Process
“My Poetic Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Valerie Owens is an emotionally moving collection of poems that captures the struggles, prayers, and healing experienced through years of marriage and grief.
Richmond, VA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Poetic Life,” a poignant compilation of poems and reflections, is the creation of published author, Valerie Owens.
Owens shares, “These poems and thoughts tell the story of a journey through many years of wondering and praying in my married years and then after and through the grief of death. Some are answers to prayer. Sometimes through our dreams, visions, and purges, God creates something whole. As a results, art is created. This is an example of such.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valerie Owens’s new book offers a window into the soul’s journey through loss and recovery, making it a comforting read for those navigating their own emotional paths.
Consumers can purchase “My Poetic Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Poetic Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Christian Faith PublishingContact
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
