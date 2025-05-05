Comfort Asamoah’s Newly Released "Kokroko, the Elephant" is a Vibrant Tale of Nature, Childhood Wonder, and the Majestic Wisdom of an Unforgettable Elephant

“Kokroko, the Elephant: His Leadership, Bia Forest, and the Life of One Big Elephant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Comfort Asamoah is a heartwarming story inspired by the author’s childhood experiences in Ghana’s Bia Forest, highlighting the beauty of wildlife, tradition, and the special bond between humans and nature.