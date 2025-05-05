Comfort Asamoah’s Newly Released "Kokroko, the Elephant" is a Vibrant Tale of Nature, Childhood Wonder, and the Majestic Wisdom of an Unforgettable Elephant
“Kokroko, the Elephant: His Leadership, Bia Forest, and the Life of One Big Elephant” from Christian Faith Publishing author Comfort Asamoah is a heartwarming story inspired by the author’s childhood experiences in Ghana’s Bia Forest, highlighting the beauty of wildlife, tradition, and the special bond between humans and nature.
Philadelphia, PA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kokroko, the Elephant: His Leadership, Bia Forest, and the Life of One Big Elephant”: a delightful and meaningful journey through the Bia Forest, seen through the eyes of a child and the legacy of a wise elephant. “Kokroko, the Elephant: His Leadership, Bia Forest, and the Life of One Big Elephant” is the creation of published author, Comfort Asamoah, who spent her early childhood days in the Bia Forest Areas where her dad was starting a cocoa farm.
Asamoah shares, “The path to the farm was very narrow, and we have to get up early in the morning to be able to come back before four in the afternoon to make way for the animals to roam about in the Bia Forest, which makes all villagers walk to their farms early to avoid being crowded with the system of the unofficial rules within the village. I walked in between my father and mother with my little steps. To make me comfortable, my dad decided to be humorous and jovial by pointing to the tall trees and asked that I take a look. 'Wow!' I gasped. 'It reaches God!'
“My father had a blast! He laughed so loud that you could hear his echoes through the morning dews. 'God is far away, and there are clouds in between us and God, and even so, the airplanes pass or fly through that, and the trees can’t surpass that.'
“That evening, my father took me for a walk. He plugged four leaves and put one behind each ear for both of us and said that would distract the scents of the animals. We walked for almost half a mile, and then there they were—Kokroko and his group, taking a mud bath!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Comfort Asamoah’s new book is a touching tribute to childhood curiosity, the beauty of African wildlife, and the unforgettable encounters that shape who we become. Readers of all ages will be drawn into this immersive tale of leadership, nature, and the gentle giant at the heart of it all.
Consumers can purchase “Kokroko, the Elephant: His Leadership, Bia Forest, and the Life of One Big Elephant” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kokroko, the Elephant: His Leadership, Bia Forest, and the Life of One Big Elephant,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
