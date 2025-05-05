Betty Conover’s Newly Released "Nairo, Warrior Prince" is a Powerful and Faith-Filled Children’s Adventure That Explores Courage, Identity, and Spiritual Purpose
“Nairo, Warrior Prince” from Christian Faith Publishing author Betty Conover is an inspiring children’s story that follows a brave young boy who learns to stand firm in his faith while confronting injustice in his community.
Vine Grove, KY, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Nairo, Warrior Prince”: a powerful and engaging narrative that teaches children the importance of faith, identity, and standing up for what is right. “Nairo, Warrior Prince” is the creation of published author, Betty Conover, a former educator from Hardin County School in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, currently residing in Vine Grove. She holds a BS in education from Campbellsville University and an MAEd from Western Kentucky University. Throughout her career, she has taken on diverse roles including teacher, coach, youth worker for at-risk students, worship leader, and women’s minister. Her experiences have gifted her with lasting memories, valuable relationships, and a wide range of skills. Betty enjoys gardening, riding sports vehicles, swimming, and celebrating life with others. Looking ahead, she plans to write, speak, create media, and travel to share the Gospel, all while living with purpose and enthusiasm.
Conover shares, “Pssst!....You, yes you! Have you ever been in a situation where you knew something was wrong, but others sided against you? How did you deal with it? Did you change your mind and agree with them? Did you lash out physically or verbally because you were hurt, or did you stand your ground?
“Let’s go on an adventure and meet Nairo, a boy with a strong faith in God and an uncanny understanding of his God-given identity. Whether spearfishing in the ocean, chasing animals on the island, climbing the mountain ranges, or helping others, Nairo always seeks to do the right thing.
“King Timur has just issued a decree, an official order, forbidding games, toys, participation in sports, and play altogether. Standing up against the decree meant a certain banishment from the island for entire families. As the islanders suffer, including Nairo and his family, the people are unwilling to stand up because of fear. A dream the boy has reveals what is really going on in the unseen realm. There is a spiritual battle ensuing, and God has called Nairo for such a time to stand up.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Betty Conover’s new book delivers an adventurous and spiritually enriching journey that encourages young readers to listen to God’s voice, embrace their divine purpose, and stand boldly in truth.
Consumers can purchase “Nairo, Warrior Prince” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nairo, Warrior Prince,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
