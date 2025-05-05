Angelet Thema’s Newly Released "Princess LoursEmmy" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship, Adaptation, and New Beginnings
“Princess LoursEmmy” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelet Thema is a touching children’s story about a young royal navigating the challenges of adjusting to a new life in a foreign country while discovering the power of friendship.
Columbus, OH, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Princess LoursEmmy,” an engaging and uplifting story that explores the emotional journey of a young girl learning to embrace change, make new friends, and step into exciting new adventures, is the creation of published author, Angelet Thema.
Thema shares, “'Princess LoursEmmy' is about a royal foreign little girl who tends to have a very hard time adjusting to her new life and making new friends in her new school in a foreign country, as she dwells in the past and misses her old comrades and home.
“However, soon enough, when meeting Miss Talia, an exceptional friend who will then open her eyes to the world of embracing new adventures and possibilities of making new friends, Princess Lou will accept the new journey with the possibility of becoming the most popular kid in school.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelet Thema’s new book is a charming and inspiring read for young readers, offering valuable lessons on adapting to change, making friends, and embracing life’s new adventures.
Consumers can purchase “Princess LoursEmmy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Princess LoursEmmy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
