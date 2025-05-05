Author Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D’s New Book, “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb,” is a Comprehensive Guide Exploring How Being a Follower of Christ is an Active Role

Recent release “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D is a thought-provoking exploration of Christianity as an active role, revealing how following Christ’s teachings requires continued practice and action in order to experience faith, love, and forgiveness.