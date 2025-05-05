Author Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D’s New Book, “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb,” is a Comprehensive Guide Exploring How Being a Follower of Christ is an Active Role
Recent release “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D is a thought-provoking exploration of Christianity as an active role, revealing how following Christ’s teachings requires continued practice and action in order to experience faith, love, and forgiveness.
Newburg, OR, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D, who is retired after a career in public education as a mathematics teacher, high school principal, and district superintendent, has completed his new book, “A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb”: a compelling and faith-based read that explores the ways in which Christianity must be treated as a verb or an active state of being that requires participation and action, not complacency.
Author Jim D. Stuckey received a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon in preparation for his administrative positions throughout his career. Married with three children, Dr. Stuckey has been involved in church functions throughout the years, including the teaching of adult Sunday school classes. He remains committed to spreading the Word of God to others by realizing the critical importance of understanding the Scriptures and obedience to them.
“[I have] concentrated on scriptures that define Christianity,” writes Dr. Stuckey. “Additionally, it is an analysis of some scriptures for which the meaning is unclear. But what is clear is sufficient for salvation in living a life pleasing to God. The three primary nouns in the Holy Bible are faith, love, and forgiveness. For these nouns to have meaning, they must be acted on in some manner. This means to exhibit a behavior in which the noun becomes known through observation. A Christian must know what these verbs are, and that is the purpose of study. Jesus said, ‘If you love me, keep my commands.’ Having this knowledge, obedience follows. Whereas salvation is by the grace of God, we will all be judged by the Son of God on the last day by that which we have done, whether good or bad…verb things.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D’s enthralling series will help readers gain insight into the truth about being an active member of Christ’s church, and the ways in which they can incorporate their faith and Christ’s teachings into their lives each and every day with every action.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Author Jim D. Stuckey received a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon in preparation for his administrative positions throughout his career. Married with three children, Dr. Stuckey has been involved in church functions throughout the years, including the teaching of adult Sunday school classes. He remains committed to spreading the Word of God to others by realizing the critical importance of understanding the Scriptures and obedience to them.
“[I have] concentrated on scriptures that define Christianity,” writes Dr. Stuckey. “Additionally, it is an analysis of some scriptures for which the meaning is unclear. But what is clear is sufficient for salvation in living a life pleasing to God. The three primary nouns in the Holy Bible are faith, love, and forgiveness. For these nouns to have meaning, they must be acted on in some manner. This means to exhibit a behavior in which the noun becomes known through observation. A Christian must know what these verbs are, and that is the purpose of study. Jesus said, ‘If you love me, keep my commands.’ Having this knowledge, obedience follows. Whereas salvation is by the grace of God, we will all be judged by the Son of God on the last day by that which we have done, whether good or bad…verb things.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jim D. Stuckey Ph.D’s enthralling series will help readers gain insight into the truth about being an active member of Christ’s church, and the ways in which they can incorporate their faith and Christ’s teachings into their lives each and every day with every action.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "A Bible Lesson: Christian is a Verb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories