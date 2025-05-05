Michael Joseph Grasso’s New Book, "The Spider on the Ceiling," Follows a Forensic Psychologist Who Must Prove a Client’s Innocence After She Murders Her Alleged Abuser
St. George, UT, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Joseph Grasso, who spent his career in New York and Los Angeles, specializing in advertising and commercial film production, has completed his most recent book, “The Spider on the Ceiling”: a gripping novel that centers around a psychologist who has built a career out of defending women who have murdered their sexual abusers, only to find her abilities put to the ultimate test with her most difficult case yet.
“Dr. Anna Newsom is a thirty-one-year-old forensic psychologist whose passion is defending women who have been sexually abused and have gone on to murder their abusers,” writes Grasso. “When Anna was thirteen, she herself was raped, and the trauma had two long term effects. It was the motivating force in her decision to become a forensic psychologist, but it was also the event that triggered within Anna the gifts of an empath – the terrifying ability to feel and experience the suffering of her clients.
“When the story opens, Dr. Newsom is traveling to England to promote her new book - a compilation of five of her most dramatic cases. As the tour is coming to an end, Anna is reluctantly drawn into the case of fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Barrett who has brutally murdered a local dairy farmer, accusing the dead man of serial rape. Without physical evidence of such and using techniques that she herself pioneered, Anna seeks to prove Elizabeth’s innocence while she herself endures the indescribable torment of her client. In the end, the case will finally demonstrate to Anna’s outspoken skeptics that the human mind, when experiencing extreme physical and emotional agony, can transcend the laws of nature.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Joseph Grasso’s book is a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the lasting physical and emotional impact that trauma can have. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Spider on the Ceiling” will challenge readers with each turn of the page, delivering a spellbinding experience that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Spider on the Ceiling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Dr. Anna Newsom is a thirty-one-year-old forensic psychologist whose passion is defending women who have been sexually abused and have gone on to murder their abusers,” writes Grasso. “When Anna was thirteen, she herself was raped, and the trauma had two long term effects. It was the motivating force in her decision to become a forensic psychologist, but it was also the event that triggered within Anna the gifts of an empath – the terrifying ability to feel and experience the suffering of her clients.
“When the story opens, Dr. Newsom is traveling to England to promote her new book - a compilation of five of her most dramatic cases. As the tour is coming to an end, Anna is reluctantly drawn into the case of fifteen-year-old Elizabeth Barrett who has brutally murdered a local dairy farmer, accusing the dead man of serial rape. Without physical evidence of such and using techniques that she herself pioneered, Anna seeks to prove Elizabeth’s innocence while she herself endures the indescribable torment of her client. In the end, the case will finally demonstrate to Anna’s outspoken skeptics that the human mind, when experiencing extreme physical and emotional agony, can transcend the laws of nature.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Joseph Grasso’s book is a powerful and thought-provoking exploration of the lasting physical and emotional impact that trauma can have. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Spider on the Ceiling” will challenge readers with each turn of the page, delivering a spellbinding experience that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “The Spider on the Ceiling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories