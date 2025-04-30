WCTractor Acquires Houston County Equipment – Kubota Dealer in Crockett, Texas
Award winning Kubota dealer in Texas acquires neighboring dealer’s location.
Crockett, TX, April 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WCTractor, a fast-growing and award-winning Kubota dealership group in Central Texas has acquired the assets of Houston County Equipment. With the acquisition, WCTractor adds a location that connects its 10 existing Kubota locations in Central and Eastern Texas.
"The Beaver family have been leaders in the equipment industry for generations. Focusing on superior support for their customers, they have grown their family business and carved out a strong following in East Texas,” said Chris Wackman, President of WCTractor. “We are looking forward to building upon their legacy by bringing our award-winning level of product support to the Crockett area.”
Since 1939, WCTractor has served Texas through its growing network of area dealerships. Named the “2024 National Dealer of the Year” by Lifestyle Dealer magazine – WCTractor has continually been recognized by the industry as a leader in their field. WCTractor has consistently been highlighted by Kubota as a Circle of Excellence Dealer: it currently maintains Kubota Elite and Kubota Service Elite designations at each of their locations.
In addition to the Kubota brand, WCTractor plans to sell Landpride, Rhino, FAE and Stihl products in its new location.
WCTractor is a fourteen location dealership group based in Brenham, Texas. For more information about WCTractor or to contact them, please visit www.wctractor.com or call them at (888) 8-TRACTOR.
