Scott McPhee, MS, DrPH, OT, FAOTA and Tim Johnson, DA’s New Book, “Healthy Generations: Empowering Elders to Thrive in Senior Living Communities,” is Released
Nashville, TN, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Scott McPhee, MS, DrPH, OT, FAOTA, with Tim Johnson, DA, has completed his most recent book, “Healthy Generations: Empowering Elders to Thrive in Senior Living Communities”: a fascinating guide to the author’s multifaceted approach to supporting the quality of life for senior citizens through addressing six key domains of wellcare: Physical, Social, Emotional, Cognitive, Spiritual, and Environmental.
Author Scott McPhee, MS, MPA, DrPH, OT, FAOTA, CPAM, has fifty years of
occupational therapy experience. Having served twenty-one years as an active-duty
army officer (LTC), he entered academia progressing to tenured professor, associate
dean, and finally dean (College of Health Professions) upon retiring. His research
interests are in gerontology and community health practices.
As the population of older adults rapidly grows, senior living communities face
increasing challenges in promoting the holistic wellness and quality of life of their
residents. In this comprehensive guide, Scott McPhee and Tim Johnson present the
innovative Healthy Generations TM Model: a multidimensional approach to supporting seniors' physical, cognitive, social, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
Drawing on decades of experience in occupational therapy and senior wellness, the
authors provide an in-depth exploration of the six key domains of wellness for older
adults alongside evidence-based strategies for implementing person-centered
programming and practical tools for activity analysis and adapting programs for diverse needs.
“Whether you're an activity director, healthcare professional, or senior living
administrator, this book offers a roadmap for transforming senior living communities into vibrant environments where elders can truly thrive,” writes McPhee and Johnson. “By nurturing the whole person and fostering meaningful engagement, the ‘Healthy
Generations’ approach empowers older adults to live with purpose, joy and dignity in
their later years.”
Published by Fulton Books, Scott McPhee, MS, DrPH, OT, FAOTA and Tim Johnson,
DA’s book is a vital resource for any senior living community, offering the tools needed to empower older adults to live their best lives with dignity, purpose, and joy. Based upon years of research and implementation, McPhee and Johnson share their book with the hope of guiding efforts to create communities that truly enrich the lives of the senior individuals they serve.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Healthy Generations: Empowering Elders to Thrive in Senior Living Communities” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
