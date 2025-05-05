Author Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr.’s New Book, “The Sudden Sanction,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Cowboy’s Whirlwind Adventure While Traveling to Texas
Recent release “The Sudden Sanction” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr. is a captivating novel that follows a young cowboy who sets out to pursue his dream of becoming a ranch hand in Texas. But along the way, he finds himself in a small town where a life changing event may alter his plans forever.
Dothan, AL, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr., a loving father and grandfather who has always had an affinity for Westerns, has completed his new book, “The Sudden Sanction”: a compelling story of a young cowboy who, while traveling to Texas to pursue his dream job, finds his journey on hold after stopping in a small town.
“This is a story of a young Cowboy’s venture in the pursuit of securing a position as a range hand in the far away state of Texas,” writes Montoya Sr. “During his travels, he came upon a dog that was hurt and bleeding on the trail. While tending to the dog’s wounds they both formed a loving relationship and became traveling companions.
“On their journey, they came upon a town where he decided to stop for a drink at a saloon he spotted as they entered the main street. Little did he anticipate he would be receiving bounty money while staying in the town due to an unexpected turn of events, therefore his plans to go to Texas were changing fast.
“Now, under his new situations that were taking place, he had to make a life-changing decision on how he would pursue the direction of his life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr.’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic Western story of courage and following one’s dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Sudden Sanction” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sudden Sanction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is a story of a young Cowboy’s venture in the pursuit of securing a position as a range hand in the far away state of Texas,” writes Montoya Sr. “During his travels, he came upon a dog that was hurt and bleeding on the trail. While tending to the dog’s wounds they both formed a loving relationship and became traveling companions.
“On their journey, they came upon a town where he decided to stop for a drink at a saloon he spotted as they entered the main street. Little did he anticipate he would be receiving bounty money while staying in the town due to an unexpected turn of events, therefore his plans to go to Texas were changing fast.
“Now, under his new situations that were taking place, he had to make a life-changing decision on how he would pursue the direction of his life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr.’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this epic Western story of courage and following one’s dreams. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Sudden Sanction” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sudden Sanction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories