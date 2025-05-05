Author Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr.’s New Book, “The Sudden Sanction,” is a Riveting Tale That Follows a Young Cowboy’s Whirlwind Adventure While Traveling to Texas

Recent release “The Sudden Sanction” from Newman Springs Publishing author Thomas Anthony Montoya Sr. is a captivating novel that follows a young cowboy who sets out to pursue his dream of becoming a ranch hand in Texas. But along the way, he finds himself in a small town where a life changing event may alter his plans forever.