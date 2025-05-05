Author Shirley Coulter Ericson’s New Book, "Sophie's Gifts," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Defend Her Friend from Anti-Catholic Sentiment in Their Town
Recent release “Sophie's Gifts” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shirley Coulter Ericson is a compelling novel set in 1930s Maine that follows Sophie, a young Protestant girl who makes friends with a Catholic girl in her town. But when tensions arise between their families over their differing religions, Sophie must defend her new friend from the anti-Catholic bias of the townsfolk.
Hummelstown, PA, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Coulter Ericson, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who worked as an elementary school teacher and enjoys gardening, bike riding, long walks, reading, writing, and sewing, has completed her new book, “Sophie's Gifts”: a stirring tale of friendship and acceptance that centers around a young girl who seeks to understand why her Protestant family dislikes Catholics, all while working to defend her Catholic friend from those she once trusted.
“Ten-year-old Sophie Glidden lives in a rural Maine community in 1933,” writes Ericson. “She and her best friend, Evelyn Murphy, enjoy hanging out in Evelyn’s tree house and exploring. There is also a difference between the girls. Sophie is a Protestant, and her roots in town go back many generations. Evelyn is an Irish Catholic immigrant. Their difference in religion is something neither of them considers until Evelyn gives a rosary to Sophie to comfort her following the death of Sophie’s grandmother. When Sophie’s parents discover that she has prayer beads, trouble quickly settles in the Glidden home.
“While searching for answers about why many adults in Kittington are biased against Catholics, Sophie uncovers secrets about First Christian Church—where she and her family attend services.
“Sophie is bold and tenacious. She holds her ground and speaks up to adults in her struggle to gain justice for her Catholic friend, but at what cost?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Shirley Coulter Ericson’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Sophie's journey to defend her friend despite the obstacles and trials that she endures along the way in standing up for what is right. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Sophie’s Gifts” is a poignant testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, as well as the incredible blessings that can occur when people look past their differences to find common ground and understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sophie's Gifts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
