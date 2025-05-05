Author Shirley Coulter Ericson’s New Book, "Sophie's Gifts," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Defend Her Friend from Anti-Catholic Sentiment in Their Town

Recent release “Sophie's Gifts” from Newman Springs Publishing author Shirley Coulter Ericson is a compelling novel set in 1930s Maine that follows Sophie, a young Protestant girl who makes friends with a Catholic girl in her town. But when tensions arise between their families over their differing religions, Sophie must defend her new friend from the anti-Catholic bias of the townsfolk.