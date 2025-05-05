Author Kathleen Matrange’s New Book, "The Turin Shroud," Explores the Studies That Have Been Done on the Titular Garment to Prove the Resurrection of Jesus Christ
Recent release “The Turin Shroud: Quantum Physics, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Radiography, Radionics, Palingenesis, Kirlian Photography, and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Matrange is a thought-provoking look at the research done on the Shroud of Turin, as well as a discussion as to why the scientific community has largely ignored these results.
Henderson, NV, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Matrange has completed her new book, “The Turin Shroud: Quantum Physics, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Radiography, Radionics, Palingenesis, Kirlian Photography, and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ”: an eye-opening discussion of the scientific studies performed on the Shroud of Torin, their ensuing results, and why the scientific community at large continues to rebuke these findings.
“Despite the efforts of many to discover its origin, the Shroud of Turin remains a mystery,” writes Matrange. “It is the most studied artifact in the history of scientific inquiry, and after 150 thousand hours of international scientific investigation by researchers of varying disciplines, the silence is deafening. There is no credible conclusion!
“For anyone with ‘eyes to see and ears to hear’ the Shroud of Turin is the inexplicable and unreproducible imprint of Jesus Christ’s miraculous death and Resurrection. Unexplained by science, it speaks of a supernatural reality and an otherworldly dimension. It whispers that our place in heaven might truly be secure, if only we would believe!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen Matrange’s new book is an attempt, made through the eyes of a former atheist, to push back against a scientific community that tends to scoff at all things regarding Jesus Christ. Thoroughly researched and enlightening, “The Turin Shroud” is sure to resonate with anyone willing to engage with scientific proof of the divine and Christ’s time on Earth.
Readers can purchase “The Turin Shroud: Quantum Physics, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Radiography, Radionics, Palingenesis, Kirlian Photography, and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
