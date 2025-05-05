Author Kathleen Matrange’s New Book, "The Turin Shroud," Explores the Studies That Have Been Done on the Titular Garment to Prove the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

Recent release “The Turin Shroud: Quantum Physics, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Radiography, Radionics, Palingenesis, Kirlian Photography, and the Resurrection of Jesus Christ” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Matrange is a thought-provoking look at the research done on the Shroud of Turin, as well as a discussion as to why the scientific community has largely ignored these results.