Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross," Explores Biblical Examples of God Manifesting to Meet with Humans
Recent release “One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a thought-provoking examination that ponders the ways in which God has appeared to various individuals throughout the Bible to speak with them directly, and how these manifestations altered their lives forever.
Anchorage, AK, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gary Meaders, whose forty-year career includes work in intelligence, investigations, and inspections, has completed his new book, “One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross”: a stunning look at the many instances in which God has manifested in physical form to speak directly with individuals in the Bible.
“This book examines different elements concerning prophetic manifestations, those often-dazzling moments when God cuts through people’s distractions to meet them at the cross,” writes Meaders. “These are viewed through those eternal moments experienced by several historic individuals. They were there that specific day two thousand years ago. They met Jesus, and either rejected him or accepted him.
“These people include the thieves: Dismas and Gestas; the high priests: Annas and Caiaphas; the apostles: Judas, Peter and Thomas; the rulers: Herod and Pilate; the women: Joanna, Salome, Magdalene and Mary; and others, both high and low, who, that day, came face-to-face with Israel’s Messiah. They would never be the same.
“Approximately two hundred sources were reviewed and excerpted as supporting elements. They are conspicuously noted, perhaps slowing down the flow of the study’s narrative. However, the nature of the ‘call’ for this work was to restore silent voices, those that, though long gone, are members of the Great Cloud of Witnesses, through their lifetimes’ ministries and character witness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book will acquaint readers with substantial resources to fuel their own journey to and through the Cross of Calvary, upon which the King of kings and Lord of lords, Jesus the Messiah, paid the price for their redemption and reconciliation into the eternal family of the Most High God.
Readers can purchase “One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
