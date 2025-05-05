Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross," Explores Biblical Examples of God Manifesting to Meet with Humans

Recent release “One Moment with Eternity: Prophetic Manifestations at the Cross” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders is a thought-provoking examination that ponders the ways in which God has appeared to various individuals throughout the Bible to speak with them directly, and how these manifestations altered their lives forever.