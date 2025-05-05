Author Calvin Gibbons’s New Book, “Or in Other Words,” is a Collection of Alternative Words and Phrases That Can be Used When Someone is Upset or Angry

Recent release “Or in Other Words” from Page Publishing author Calvin Gibbons is a charming tale that offers young readers alternative words to use in place of explicit phrases whenever they’re upset or angry over something. From “gosh dang” to “golly flamdinger”, “Or in Other Words” will provide readers with a good laugh while helping them express their feelings in a more appropriate way.