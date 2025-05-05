Author Calvin Gibbons’s New Book, “Or in Other Words,” is a Collection of Alternative Words and Phrases That Can be Used When Someone is Upset or Angry
Recent release “Or in Other Words” from Page Publishing author Calvin Gibbons is a charming tale that offers young readers alternative words to use in place of explicit phrases whenever they’re upset or angry over something. From “gosh dang” to “golly flamdinger”, “Or in Other Words” will provide readers with a good laugh while helping them express their feelings in a more appropriate way.
Ulysses, KS, May 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Calvin Gibbons, a ranch hand, father, and husband who has a master's degree in ruminant nutrition and loves working with animals, has completed his new book, “Or in Other Words”: a captivating and hilarious assortment of new, nonsensical words that readers of all ages can use to express their feelings instead of more explicit phrases.
“Have you ever been so mad that you just want to explode? Have you ever been so surprised that you just can’t think of anything to say? Well, this book is for you!” writes Gibbons. “Full of wonderful and special words like cheesebucket, flibberflabber, and goodness gracious, ‘Or in Other Words’ can help you get through any situation that requires a little extra something to calm you down!
“‘Or in Other Words’ is a fun new take on venting anger, frustration, and surprise in a way that is not only wholesome for anyone listening in, but also an exciting way to make the situation better. Inventing words to use is as easy as butterflygallup or zipperoo and are preapproved to use in nearly any context.
“Parents may also find this book extremely useful when teaching their kids to find better words to use when they get frazzled, other than the words currently in use on the street, or with the sailor at sea.”
Published by Page Publishing, Calvin Gibbons’s compelling series will help young readers express their feelings in a fun way that is appropriate for any setting or age. With colorful artwork to help bring Gibbons’s story to life, “Or in Other Words” is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the fun of using these new phrases in their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Or in Other Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
