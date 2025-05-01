Gateway Recruiting Expands Team with Addition of Bryan McWhorter, Recruiting Manager
New Braunfels, TX, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gateway Recruiting is excited to announce the addition of Bryan McWhorter as Recruiting Manager. With more than 13 years of recruiting experience across a wide range of industries, Bryan brings a high-energy, relationship-driven approach to helping clients and candidates find the perfect fit.
In his new role, Bryan will support Gateway Recruiting’s Contingent, Retained, and Contract Recruiting services, helping companies build strong teams through flexible, permanent, and project-based workforce solutions. Known for his positive attitude, clear communication, and trustworthy approach, Bryan is dedicated to delivering a hiring experience that puts people first.
Before joining Gateway, Bryan served as a recruiter for Marathon Petroleum, where he successfully managed a high-volume workload of over 60 requisitions across 13 refineries. His experience spans multiple verticals, including Engineering, Technology, Finance, and more.
“Bryan’s energy, professionalism, and passion for connecting great people with great opportunities align perfectly with our mission at Gateway Recruiting,” said Garrett Stephenson, CEO of Gateway Recruiting. “We are thrilled to have him on board as we continue to expand and enhance the services we provide to our clients and candidates.”
With his expertise and commitment to building strong relationships, Bryan strengthens Gateway Recruiting’s mission of delivering trusted, quality recruiting solutions across contingent, retained, and contract staffing services.
To connect with Bryan or learn more about how Gateway Recruiting can support your hiring needs, visit www.GatewayRecruiting.com.
