Fairmount Park Celebrates Kentucky Derby Day
Collinsville, IL, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is celebrating Kentucky Derby Day with live horse racing and a simulcast of the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Doors open to the public at 9 am, and the first of eight live races begins at 1:30 pm. Bets on the Kentucky Derby are available now and bets on Fairmount Park races are happening on race day.
Interviews with each winning jockey will take place at the Winner’s Circle. DJ Anthony Jones will spin before the first race, in between races, and after the races conclude. A simulcast of the race in Kentucky will start at 5:57 pm.
"The Kentucky Derby is one of the most celebrated traditions in horse racing, and we’re glad we can bring that excitement to Fairmount Park," said Dana Mueller, VP of Marketing at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing.
People can enjoy scratch-made cuisine from Fairmount Park’s three new concession stands, and play at its newly opened casino from 9 am to 2 am.
Must be 21 years of age or older to enter the casino. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).
About Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, located in Collinsville, Illinois, has been a premier destination for horse racing and entertainment since 1925. With the addition of a casino, Fairmount Park continues to evolve, offering guests an exciting mix of live racing and top-tier gaming. The company is committed to providing a safe, convenient, and dynamic entertainment experience. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmountpark.com/.
Interviews with each winning jockey will take place at the Winner’s Circle. DJ Anthony Jones will spin before the first race, in between races, and after the races conclude. A simulcast of the race in Kentucky will start at 5:57 pm.
"The Kentucky Derby is one of the most celebrated traditions in horse racing, and we’re glad we can bring that excitement to Fairmount Park," said Dana Mueller, VP of Marketing at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing.
People can enjoy scratch-made cuisine from Fairmount Park’s three new concession stands, and play at its newly opened casino from 9 am to 2 am.
Must be 21 years of age or older to enter the casino. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).
About Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, located in Collinsville, Illinois, has been a premier destination for horse racing and entertainment since 1925. With the addition of a casino, Fairmount Park continues to evolve, offering guests an exciting mix of live racing and top-tier gaming. The company is committed to providing a safe, convenient, and dynamic entertainment experience. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmountpark.com/.
Contact
Fairmount Park Casino & RacingContact
Dana Mueller
(618) 345-4300
https://www.fairmountpark.com/
Dana Mueller
(618) 345-4300
https://www.fairmountpark.com/
Categories