The Apocalypse Project at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Solana Beach, CA, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show full of invention, discovery, and youth creativity in the new work The Apocalypse Project by Briandaniel Oglesby as its next Protostar Social Issues Series student production.
The show runs 1 hour and 40 minutes with one intermission. Additional production staff includes Director, Benjamin Cole; Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.
Featured in the cast are Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Bex Balsdon, La Jolla; Allister Bradberry, Solana Beach; Simone Cho, Carmel Valley; Tirzah Cisneros, Poway; Logan Fenner, Carlsbad; Landon Friis, Carlsbad; Wyatt Kirby, Mesa Verde; Charlotte Larson, Carlsbad; Annabelle Mangham, Mira Mesa; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Kaia Minasian, Rancho Santa Fe; Gabriela Neira, Carmel Valley; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Karmila Rodarte, Solana Beach; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; Phoebe Thomas, San Marcos, and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.
Performances are May 22 through May 25 in the Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 10AM May 22 and 23, 5:30pm May 22, 23, and 24, and 2pm May 24 and 25. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.
