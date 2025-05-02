Cohere.Hive Secures Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in New Funding Round
Cohere.Hive, a leading provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the completion of a new funding round exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars, aiming to accelerate expansion in Asia.
Cohere.Hive, a leading provider of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the completion of a new funding round exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars. The investment was led by existing investors.
The fresh capital will fuel Cohere.Hive’s strategic expansion in Asian markets, where demand for localized, multilingual AI solutions is rapidly growing. "Asia’s diverse linguistic and cultural landscape presents a unique opportunity for our technology," said Wu Ji, Executive Partner of Cohere. "This funding will enable us to double down on our low-resource optimization capabilities while advancing core technologies like Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and multimodal understanding—critical for enterprises operating in complex, cross-border environments."
The company plans to deepen local partnerships, enhance technical adaptation, and strengthen its ecosystem collaborations across the region.
Specializing in large language model (LLM)-based APIs and tools, Cohere.Hive empowers businesses to deploy cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) applications with an emphasis on data privacy, secure deployment, and fine-tuning customization—key differentiators in the competitive AI tapestry.
Beth Verma
+65 9137 0652
www.coherehive.com
