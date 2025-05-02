Mana Hotels Launches the Vibrant Saturday Carnival in Ranakpur to Delight Weekend Travelers
Ranakpur, India, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels, a leading boutique hospitality destination in Ranakpur, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Saturday Carnival, a weekly celebration of music, entertainment, and cultural experiences designed to offer guests a memorable and engaging weekend stay.
Held every Saturday evening at the picturesque Mana Hotels property, the Carnival features a variety of fun-filled activities including rain dance, DJ music, live folk performances, magic shows, puppet shows, and a vibrant bonfire setting during the winter months. It is tailored to cater to families, couples, and solo travelers looking for more than just a hotel stay — an experience.
"The Saturday Carnival is our way of infusing the spirit of festivity into every guest’s weekend. It reflects the local culture while also adding elements of fun and surprise," said Mr. Kishan Chaudhary, Operations Assistant Manager at Mana Hotels. "We’ve carefully curated the events to appeal to guests of all ages, making it a highlight of their Ranakpur visit."
Adding a strategic perspective, Mr. Dheeraj Jain, Marketing Manager at Mana Hotels, commented: "Weekend getaways are becoming increasingly popular, especially among travelers from Gujarat and Rajasthan. With the Saturday Carnival, we aim to enhance the value of our weekend packages and position Mana Hotels as a destination for both relaxation and recreation."
From April to September, Ranakpur in Rajasthan experiences warm to moderately hot weather, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 40°C. While April to June can be sunny and dry, the surrounding Aravalli hills help keep the mornings and evenings relatively pleasant, making it a good time for sightseeing and outdoor activities. The monsoon season, from July to September, brings light to moderate rainfall that transforms the landscape into a lush, green retreat. This period is ideal for travelers seeking natural beauty, tranquility, and a quieter travel experience.
The Carnival is included as part of special packages like the Summer Bed & Breakfast and Summer Family Offer, which combine luxury accommodation, complimentary meals, and access to all carnival events at attractive rates.
Situated near the iconic Ranakpur Jain Temple and Kumbhalgarh Fort, Mana Hotels is ideally located for travelers seeking a blend of heritage, nature, and comfort.
For more information and bookings Contact: +91 8107-8888-00
