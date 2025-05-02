Katy Shop – A Brand That Brings Together Fragrance, Community, and Elegance, Created by Katyshop.net Ltd.
Led by Cătălina Florentina Gheralia and Ionuț Cristian Mirea, Katy Shop is becoming a human-driven force in digital commerce, bringing refined fragrances and authentic values into a soulful space.
Shirebrook, United Kingdom, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Katy Shop – More Than a Perfume Store. A Community with Soul.
Katy Shop, operated by the British company (registered at 57 Prospect Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield, NG20 8BH), is redefining the meaning of online retail. Far beyond a simple fragrance store, Katy Shop is a growing community founded on core human values: respect, attentive listening, elegance, and authenticity.
The project was born out of a heartfelt mission — to bring refinement, trust, and emotion into the lives of Romanians living abroad and anyone who appreciates the art of carefully curated perfumes and sincere customer care.
At the forefront of the brand is Cătălina Florentina Gheralia, co-founder and CEO, whose vibrant spirit and deeply human vision have transformed Katy Shop into a space of loyalty and genuine customer connection.
Behind the scenes stands Ionuț Cristian Mirea, the platform’s digital architect and co-founder, who has led the company’s technological and creative growth. He is also the director of Gradistea24.net Ltd, a developing media company committed to independent journalism and community-driven digital spaces.
Katy Shop recently launched its official mobile app, available on the App Store and Google Play, offering users a unique experience that combines live shopping, fragrance raffles, and community campaigns.
For press inquiries or collaboration opportunities, please contact:
media@katyshop.ro
katyshop.ro
Catalina Florentina Gheralia
+44 7990 059672
Katyshop.ro
