J. Albert Griffiths’s New Book "The Argon Legacy" is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for the Truth After Being Left a Mysterious Inheritance by His Aunt
Olathe, KS, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. Albert Griffiths, a native Pennsylvanian turned decades-long resident of Kansas, has completed his most recent book, “The Argon Legacy”: a fascinating and thought-provoking tale that centers around a young man whose quiet life is turned upside-down when his aunt leaves him behind a mysterious inheritance.
“After barely surviving a US Army contract turned hostile in Vietnam, Charles Albright has settled into a quiet life in Hawaii as a realtor,” writes Griffiths. “But that changes when a letter arrives notifying him of a mysterious inheritance from his aunt Helga, stowed in a safe-deposit box in Philadelphia. As she was penniless at the time of her death, he can’t imagine what could be in it or why she left it to him and not her own children.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. Albert Griffiths’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on Charles’s pursuit of the truth, uncovering the reasons why his aunt left her inheritance to him and what could possibly be stored in her safe-deposit box. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Argon Legacy” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Argon Legacy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
