Deborah Burton’s New Book, "The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita," is a Charming and Heartfelt Tale That Follows the Thrilling Escapades of Two Young Friends
Algonquin, IL, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Deborah Burton, a loving wife who has always enjoyed telling stories to children, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita”: a captivating story that centers around two young friends who find themselves on a series of adventures full of both danger and excitement.
“‘The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita’ is about two children who are the best of friends. Every day was a new day of discovery for them,” writes Burton. “They were always looking for adventures, but sometimes, the adventures became more than what they were looking for. Let’s enjoy their adventures together!”
Published by Fulton Books, Deborah Burton’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Miguelito and Deborahlita’s riveting adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Burton’s story to life, “The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this engaging story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Miguelito and Deborahlita” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
