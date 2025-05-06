Elizabeth Moto’s Newly Released “The Old and the New World We Live In” is a Heartfelt Reflection on the Power of Faith and the Divine Guidance That Shapes Our Lives
“The Old and the New World We Live In” is the sequel of “Trapped in the Middle: Thinking No Way Out” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Moto, an inspiring narrative about overcoming life's challenges with the help of God’s guidance and the power of faith.
Philadelphia, PA, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Old and the New World We Live In,” an uplifting account of how faith and trust in God can guide a person through life's most difficult moments, is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Moto.
Moto shares, “A product of what God can do, Elizabeth Moto states that the Lord has been her mother, father, and guide through all her trials and tribulations in life. Without him, Elizabeth would not have known how to handle all of the situations in life she had to go through. There is not a better teacher in this world than God.
Then one day, Elizabeth felt she couldn’t take it any longer. God’s Son stepped in and asked God to help his children in desperate need. Immediately God responded, and the problem was solved. Elizabeth Moto asks for you to look at her today: a person who never had time or liked to read or write has now completed two books and is trying to help someone else believe what God did for her and what God can do for you.
“Matt 19:26, Luke 1:37 KJV”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Moto’s new book offers a powerful message of hope and inspiration for those struggling to navigate life’s challenges, with the assurance that God’s love and guidance are always available.
Consumers can purchase “The Old and the New World We Live In” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Old and the New World We Live In,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
