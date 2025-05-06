Debra Martinez’s Newly Released "Under His Shadow: Based on a True Story" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith and Divine Protection During Life’s Fiercest Battles
“Under His Shadow: Based on a True Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Martinez is a compelling true account of a woman’s spiritual and emotional journey during her husband’s deployment, as she discovers strength and shelter in God’s promises.
San Antonio, TX, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Under His Shadow: Based on a True Story”: a deeply moving narrative of finding faith and courage in the midst of crisis. “Under His Shadow: Based on a True Story” is the creation of published author, Debra Martinez, a business owner and a pre-kindergarten teacher. Debra lives in San Antonio, Texas, with her retired sergeant major husband Israel, her oldest son Israel III, and Mark where she continues preaching the assignment God Almighty leads her to do. She thought she had everything in control while her husband was deployed in Iraq, but nothing would prepare her for what will happen next…
www.underhissadow.site
Martinez shares, “Wife and mother of two will find herself in a battle zone while her husband is deployed in Baghdad, Iraq. While she is desperately looking for answers and is unaware she is being watched, it will be revealed her journey is being led to the refuge of his shadow.
“Remembering his words:
“Be strong and courageous. (Joshua 1:9)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Martinez’s new book shines a light on the struggles families face when loved ones serve in combat zones and the unwavering faith that carries them through. It is a testament to God's protective presence in life’s most vulnerable moments.
Consumers can purchase “Under His Shadow: Based on a True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Under His Shadow: Based on a True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories