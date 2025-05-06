Chynita Raines Warren’s Newly Released "Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope" is a Powerful Story of the Power of the Spoken Word
“Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Chynita Raines Warren is a compelling first-hand account of the author’s battle for spiritual safety and the dangers of temptation.
Locust Grove, GA, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope”: a powerful account that will resonate with many. “Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope” is the creation of published author, Chynita Raines Warren, a proud wife and mother who resides in Georgia.
Warren shares, “Good or evil, your words can have the ability to unwittingly create self-destructive entanglements. There is no such thing as empty words. When we speak, angels and demons go to work. The angel’s mission is to obey words that speak God’s commands. However, the demon’s job is to be counter reactive. They want to keep you out of the will of God. Have you ever seen something that you wanted and said, 'One day I am going to have that…?' And before you knew it, you had possession of that thing. Was it just an unexplainable coincidence? Not in the spirit realm!
“The central character in Kept by an Angels Message of Hope chronicles how she unwittingly spoke into existence an adulterous love affair. She brings to life the spiritual warfare that ensued speaking innocent but powerful faith-filled words. She exchanges the physical scars of a near fatal accident for the emotional scars of the guilt complex associated with adultery. Her grief is compounded by the arrogance of choosing an opportunist mentality rather than a relationship born of true love.
“This is a true-to-life spiritual account of the creative power of words. Words that ensnared her into a decade long relationship of infidelity and bondage. She explores the sacrifice and high stakes of remaining in an aging unfruitful relationship.
“The love interest is a high-profile NBA Rookie sensation. His wealth, generosity and fame were magnetic. Notwithstanding, he was also an NBA celebrated evangelical minister. You will go on a journey of discovery, love, betrayal and ultimately heartbreak. In this compelling drama, she navigates the temptations of the bait of Satan called Compromise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chynita Raines Warren’s new book brings perspective to the many ways that temptation can find us.
Consumers can purchase “Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Warren shares, “Good or evil, your words can have the ability to unwittingly create self-destructive entanglements. There is no such thing as empty words. When we speak, angels and demons go to work. The angel’s mission is to obey words that speak God’s commands. However, the demon’s job is to be counter reactive. They want to keep you out of the will of God. Have you ever seen something that you wanted and said, 'One day I am going to have that…?' And before you knew it, you had possession of that thing. Was it just an unexplainable coincidence? Not in the spirit realm!
“The central character in Kept by an Angels Message of Hope chronicles how she unwittingly spoke into existence an adulterous love affair. She brings to life the spiritual warfare that ensued speaking innocent but powerful faith-filled words. She exchanges the physical scars of a near fatal accident for the emotional scars of the guilt complex associated with adultery. Her grief is compounded by the arrogance of choosing an opportunist mentality rather than a relationship born of true love.
“This is a true-to-life spiritual account of the creative power of words. Words that ensnared her into a decade long relationship of infidelity and bondage. She explores the sacrifice and high stakes of remaining in an aging unfruitful relationship.
“The love interest is a high-profile NBA Rookie sensation. His wealth, generosity and fame were magnetic. Notwithstanding, he was also an NBA celebrated evangelical minister. You will go on a journey of discovery, love, betrayal and ultimately heartbreak. In this compelling drama, she navigates the temptations of the bait of Satan called Compromise.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chynita Raines Warren’s new book brings perspective to the many ways that temptation can find us.
Consumers can purchase “Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kept by an Angel’s Message of Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories