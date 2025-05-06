Quheira Robinson’s Newly Released "Quheira’s Version" is a Powerful Spiritual Memoir Revealing God’s Transformative Love and Grace
“Quheira’s Version: Heavenly Father’s Love Is Revealed through the Son” from Christian Faith Publishing author Quheira Robinson is an inspiring testimony of faith, healing, and divine purpose, chronicling a journey from abandonment to redemption through the unwavering love of God.
Sumter, SC, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Quheira’s Version: Heavenly Father’s Love Is Revealed through the Son”: a compelling narrative of resilience and divine intervention. “Quheira’s Version: Heavenly Father’s Love Is Revealed through the Son” is the creation of published author, Quheira Robinson, a passionate believer and speaker dedicated to helping others hear and respond to God’s voice.
Robinson shares, “Brokenness turned into something beautiful.
“Quheira’s version of this book is filled with life experiences of a child abandoned by her mother and father and how God allowed her grandmother to raise her into a beautiful young lady. Born weighing less than a pound at a hospital in New Jersey, this book reveals how God changed her heart, instilling in her the capacity to love like him, even though she remains brokenhearted. The Lord worked in her, giving her a new life and a new heart. The old has passed, and the new has come in Christ Jesus, our Lord.
“Please visit Quheira at @BeingGodsVoice on Facebook to learn more about the deep meaning of her walk with God, including Bible studies and teachings on how to hear the voice of God as she has.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Quheira Robinson’s new book offers readers a heartfelt invitation to reflect on their own journey of faith and to embrace the healing and renewing power of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Quheira’s Version: Heavenly Father’s Love Is Revealed through the Son” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Quheira’s Version: Heavenly Father’s Love Is Revealed through the Son,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
