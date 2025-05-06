Heath DeLany’s Newly Released “No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)” is a Heartwarming and Adventurous Tale About Conquering Fears and Finding Friendship
“No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Heath DeLany is a charming story that explores the power of friendship and overcoming fear through the journey of Jackson, Percy, and Gerald.
Circleville, KS, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)”: a delightful and uplifting adventure that teaches children how to face their fears with courage and support from friends. “No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)” is the creation of published author, Heath DeLany, who was born in Houston, Texas, but now lives in Kansas. He spent many years as the front man for a traveling band. He loves to entertain and hopes this book will bring you both insight and a couple of laughs. He also hopes that this book inspires you to keep reaching for your goals, even when it gets scary.
DeLany shares, “Jackson and Percy learned to be friends. Percy helps Jackson learn to fly, and then Jackson meets someone else living with a fear. Gerald does not like the dark. Can Jackson and Percy help Gerald get through his fear? Let’s take the journey together to see if these three can conquer a fear of the dark.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heath DeLany’s new book blends meaningful life lessons with an engaging storyline and endearing characters.
Consumers can purchase “No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Light? No Way!: (Afraid of the Dark),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
