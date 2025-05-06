Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams’s Newly Released "Song of Solomon" is an Immersive Biblical Exploration Told Through Dramatic Voice and Prophetic Insight
“Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams is a spiritually rich, dramatized Bible study experience that uncovers the untold story behind one of Scripture’s most poetic books, revealing deeper truths about love, prophecy, and divine destiny.
Florence, AZ, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama”, a powerful, voice-driven oratorical drama that weaves biblical scholarship with prophetic storytelling, is the creation of published authors, Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams.
Mrs. Linda Callecod is the president and founder of both Seraphim Consulting and Training Solutions and Seraphim Ministries and has been a devoted Christian for over fifty years, using her gifts in both music and marketplace ministries. She is a certified executive coach, author, songwriter, and award-winning instructor with over two decades of teaching experience at the University of Washington. Linda holds degrees in music education and Christian ministry, and currently serves as the music minister at the House of Transformation and on the worship team at Heart Church in Queen Creek, Arizona. With more than thirty years of experience, she has developed leaders and teams across Christian denominations, secular industries, and corporate settings. Known for her creative energy and charismatic style, her work remains grounded in biblical principles, theoretical soundness, and practical application. Linda delivers impactful learning experiences through in-person workshops, books, and educational board games, with a mission to advance God’s kingdom through worship, leadership, and educational excellence. She and her husband, Wayne, relocated from Seattle to Florence, Arizona in 2019, and together they have a blended family that includes seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Ms. Deborah E. Williams, granddaughter of Linda and Wayne Callecod, is a senior at the University of North Carolina majoring in Communication. She wrote her first book at the age of eleven, dedicating it to God, and has been a Christian since early childhood. Deborah has participated in several missionary trips both in the U.S. and abroad, sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with children and other young people. In addition to her academic and spiritual pursuits, she is a gymnast and martial artist. She also serves as a musical technician at First Baptist Church Pinehurst in North Carolina, where she attends with her parents, Harriet and Derick Williams, and her four siblings.
Callecod and Williams share, “This is the true story that led to the crowning of the wisest, richest, and greatest king to have ever taken the throne in history: King Solomon. Explore the story behind the story and experience the deep love King Solomon had for one virgin maiden- one woman who captured his heart and inspired the intimate poetry of the Song of Solomon, the twenty-second book of the Old Testament. With it, discover the conspiracy and treachery that almost cost Solomon his kingdom and would have changed the course of History had it not been for the hand of God’s intervention.
"'Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song' is a play - dramatized in voices rather than physical movement; an interactive and immersive Bible study of types and shadows with references from Genesis to Revelation; a prophetic love story of the unfolding revelation of the Bride of Christ, and a story that can change your life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams’s new book is an innovative spiritual tool designed to engage readers through performance, prophecy, and biblical truth, drawing them deeper into the mystery and meaning of divine love and destiny.
Consumers can purchase “Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mrs. Linda Callecod is the president and founder of both Seraphim Consulting and Training Solutions and Seraphim Ministries and has been a devoted Christian for over fifty years, using her gifts in both music and marketplace ministries. She is a certified executive coach, author, songwriter, and award-winning instructor with over two decades of teaching experience at the University of Washington. Linda holds degrees in music education and Christian ministry, and currently serves as the music minister at the House of Transformation and on the worship team at Heart Church in Queen Creek, Arizona. With more than thirty years of experience, she has developed leaders and teams across Christian denominations, secular industries, and corporate settings. Known for her creative energy and charismatic style, her work remains grounded in biblical principles, theoretical soundness, and practical application. Linda delivers impactful learning experiences through in-person workshops, books, and educational board games, with a mission to advance God’s kingdom through worship, leadership, and educational excellence. She and her husband, Wayne, relocated from Seattle to Florence, Arizona in 2019, and together they have a blended family that includes seven children, fourteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Ms. Deborah E. Williams, granddaughter of Linda and Wayne Callecod, is a senior at the University of North Carolina majoring in Communication. She wrote her first book at the age of eleven, dedicating it to God, and has been a Christian since early childhood. Deborah has participated in several missionary trips both in the U.S. and abroad, sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with children and other young people. In addition to her academic and spiritual pursuits, she is a gymnast and martial artist. She also serves as a musical technician at First Baptist Church Pinehurst in North Carolina, where she attends with her parents, Harriet and Derick Williams, and her four siblings.
Callecod and Williams share, “This is the true story that led to the crowning of the wisest, richest, and greatest king to have ever taken the throne in history: King Solomon. Explore the story behind the story and experience the deep love King Solomon had for one virgin maiden- one woman who captured his heart and inspired the intimate poetry of the Song of Solomon, the twenty-second book of the Old Testament. With it, discover the conspiracy and treachery that almost cost Solomon his kingdom and would have changed the course of History had it not been for the hand of God’s intervention.
"'Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song' is a play - dramatized in voices rather than physical movement; an interactive and immersive Bible study of types and shadows with references from Genesis to Revelation; a prophetic love story of the unfolding revelation of the Bride of Christ, and a story that can change your life!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda C Callecod and Deborah E Williams’s new book is an innovative spiritual tool designed to engage readers through performance, prophecy, and biblical truth, drawing them deeper into the mystery and meaning of divine love and destiny.
Consumers can purchase “Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Song of Solomon: The Story Behind the Song: An Oratorical Drama,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories