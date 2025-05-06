Rev. Dr. Oscar Bistonath’s Newly Released "Your Total Disarming: Book One" is a Transformative Guide to Spiritual Awakening and a Closer Walk with God

“Your Total Disarming: Book One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Oscar Bistonath is an insightful and thought-provoking book that explores faith, redemption, and the pathway to spiritual fulfillment, providing readers with practical guidance to deepen their relationship with God.