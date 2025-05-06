Rev. Dr. Oscar Bistonath’s Newly Released "Your Total Disarming: Book One" is a Transformative Guide to Spiritual Awakening and a Closer Walk with God
“Your Total Disarming: Book One” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Dr. Oscar Bistonath is an insightful and thought-provoking book that explores faith, redemption, and the pathway to spiritual fulfillment, providing readers with practical guidance to deepen their relationship with God.
Margate, FL, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Your Total Disarming: Book One,” profound and enlightening book that delves into the core aspects of Christianity, guiding readers toward spiritual growth and divine wisdom, is the creation of published author, Rev. Dr. Oscar Bistonath.
Rev. Dr. Bistonath shares, “Dr. Oscar Bistonath offers a unique, qualified, and simplified version of meeting God and maintaining a continuous, close relationship with Him.
“He shares untold wealth as Senior Pastor for Generations for Christ Church, Chaplin, Live coach, Christian counselor, and Author.
“As a successful businessman and realtor for forty-three years, he is interested in mesmerizing others’ welfare, especially in their conquests of receiving Jesus Christ to splurge on heaven and essential spiritual foods.
“Dr. Bistonath articulates his unique gifting, enlightening, and winning others to know Christ, the Kingdom, the Afterlife, and Heaven.
“Forty-two years of active ministry and enjoying a variety of face-to-face interactions with people is a justified reason for 'Your Total Disarming.'
“You will think YTD books are undoubtedly discussing, chatting with, and concerning you when reading and scrutinizing.
“They delve in-depth and deliver significant, intimate, applicable solutions for everyday life and how to enter heaven.
“They are comprehensive, stunning, and astounding books for life, healing your soul, and fostering a closer walk with God.
“Some humongous challenges, Spiritual, Intellectual, Moral, or Social, are pleasantly gratified.
“From a humble upbringing, my parents taught us never to esteem ourselves better than anyone and have an in-depth burning desire to help others.
“I was blessed as the Husband of one wife, Elizabeth Emily, for 53 years.
“As an icebreaker and for further identification, Dr. Bistonath often said his parents did not indicate his call name, Ronald Scott, in his Birth Certificate.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Dr. Oscar Bistonath’s new book provides an in-depth and powerful exploration of faith, salvation, and the afterlife, offering readers a compelling roadmap to spiritual enlightenment and eternal peace.
Consumers can purchase “Your Total Disarming: Book One” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Your Total Disarming: Book One”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories