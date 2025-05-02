Fieldcode Showcases Voice AI Agents at Field Service Palm Springs 2025
At Field Service Palm Springs 2025, Fieldcode showcased voice AI agents that automate ticket logging, remote guidance, and dispatching—highlighting a shift toward upstream automation and smarter service workflows in field operations.
Nürnberg, Germany, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fieldcode, a leading provider of field service management (FSM) software, demonstrated its latest advancements in AI-driven service automation at Field Service Palm Springs 2025. During the event, Fieldcode showcased how its voice AI agents, capable of holding real-time, natural conversations with customers, are already streamlining critical service processes, including ticket logging, remote troubleshooting guidance, and technician dispatching.
Fully embedded into Fieldcode’s Zero-Touch FSM platform, the AI voice agent integration enables service organizations to automate inbound and outbound calls, reduce manual handling, and deliver faster, more responsive support — all without changing the way technicians or dispatchers work.
“Field Service Palm Springs 2025 clearly showed that AI is moving beyond concept into daily operations,” said Matthias Lübko, CEO of Fieldcode. “At Fieldcode, we demonstrated how voice AI agents are already supporting service teams by automating intake, guidance, and dispatch — freeing up technicians and improving customer responsiveness.”
In addition, Field Service Palm Springs 2025 sessions highlighted broader trends shaping the future of field service. Key themes included the growing role of remote resolution strategies, the pressure to deliver faster ROI from service technologies, and evolving leadership approaches focused on empowering field teams. These shifts reflect the increasing need for flexible, intelligent systems that can meet rising customer expectations and operational demands.
Fieldcode’s Zero-Touch FSM system automates the entire service workflow, from ticket creation to technician assignment, without manual handling. The AI voice agent integration builds on this foundation by introducing natural, intelligent, real-time conversation capabilities, allowing customers to log issues, receive guidance, and schedule service visits naturally and seamlessly.
The presentation at Field Service Palm Springs 2025 reinforced Fieldcode’s commitment to delivering practical, deployable AI solutions — focusing not just on assisting technicians in the field, but on improving upstream service processes that drive responsiveness and efficiency across field organizations.
About Field Service Palm Springs 2025
Field Service Palm Springs is an annual event bringing together leaders from service management, operations, customer experience, and technology innovation. The 2025 edition focused heavily on real-world AI applications, remote service enablement, leadership strategies, and operational transformation across field industries. The conference gathered decision-makers and practitioners committed to advancing service models through technology and leadership innovation.
About Fieldcode
Fieldcode is a field service management software built on 20 years of global expertise. It delivers a fully automated Zero-Touch process, automating ticket movement from creation to technician without manual intervention and easing the workload for dispatchers. The software leverages cutting-edge technology to optimize field operations, simplify processes, and improve efficiency across every stage of service management.
