Unearthing the Past: "Hidden Stirling" by Dr. Murray Cook Has Been Excavated at Last
Renowned Stirling Archaeologist Uncovers the Lost Mysteries of the City
Stirling, United Kingdom, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing is delighted to announce the release of "Hidden Stirling", the latest work from renowned Stirling-based archaeologist Dr Murray Cook. The book takes readers on a captivating journey through the lesser-known corners of Stirling and the wider Stirlingshire area, uncovering fascinating historical curiosities that have long remained in the shadows.
In "Hidden Stirling," Dr. Cook, well known for his extensive archaeological work throughout central Scotland, shines a spotlight on the secret stories, forgotten sites, and overlooked landmarks that reveal the city’s rich and complex past. Drawing upon years of professional expertise and a deep personal passion for the region’s heritage, the book blends academic insight with accessible storytelling, offering a compelling portrait of Stirling's hidden history.
From lost medieval lanes to mysterious ancient structures nestled in the surrounding countryside, "Hidden Stirling" invites readers to see the familiar through fresh eyes, encouraging locals and visitors alike to explore the layers of history that lie beneath the surface.
Julie Christie, Director of Extremis Publishing, commented: "Stirling has been at the heart of Scottish history for centuries, but there's so much more to its story than the well-trodden landmarks. This book is about celebrating the secrets, large and small, that make the area such a historically rich and endlessly fascinating place. No-one is better placed than Murray to explore these amazing tales of our beloved city."
"Hidden Stirling" is available now from booksellers nationwide and online retailers across the world. For more details, please visit Extremis Publishing's website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com/hidden-stirling.html.
