New Quiz Can Diagnose Carpal Tunnel's Severity
An algorithm-based quiz developed by Dr. Maik Zannakis (CarpalRx Medical Director) is being presented at the 2025 Society for Epidemiological Research. The quiz performs well in identifying patients with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). The more severe their CTS, the more accurate the diagnosis. This quiz is a major telemedicine milestone for helping people undiagnosed with CTS to find treatment quicker.
Fort Pierce, FL, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The high incidence of carpal tunnel syndrome in the USA is probably greatly underreported. Since carpal tunnel is a progressive disorder, early diagnosis is necessary for proper management. In the past, symptoms questionnaires have been used for remote (telemedicine) diagnoses, but heretofore have been fraught with inaccuracies. This new quiz can accurately assess whether patients have carpal tunnel, and can predict its severity.
Carpal tunnel syndrome is a disorder of the hand. It’s characterized by numbness, pain, tingling, burning, shooting electric chocks, weakness, and clumsiness. Most times, sufferers believe that their hand is just tired or overworked. This results in not treating the underlying cause of the disorder until it’s too late.
The irony is that patients who treat carpal tunnel symptoms early have the best chances of remission. However, when ignored or left untreated, remission of symptoms is much more challenging, often requiring surgery.
Thus, the key to successful carpal tunnel treatment is early diagnosis. But most people do not seek a medical opinion until symptoms have advanced. For this reason, a simple, reliable online diagnostic tool can help patients determine if they have carpal tunnel syndrome, and how severe it is. This is a major precursor to motivate patients to seek help.
The diagnostic tool developed by Dr. Maik Zannakis (CarpalRx Medical Director) is an algorithm-based questionnaire being presented for the first time at the 2025 Society for Epidemiological Research. The quiz performs well in identifying patients with carpal tunnel when compared with similar measuring methods. Also, the more severe the carpal tunnel, the better the accuracy in identifying the level of severity.
The societal benefits of this breakthrough tool cannot be understated. This quiz can help patients heretofore undiagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome validate the presence of the disorder. It also determines their level of severity. When a patient is faced with the facts about their hand problems, they will be more motivated to seek medical attention sooner, rather than ignoring the problem until it worsens.
The Quiz is available at https://www.carpalrx.com/carpal-tunnel-syndrome-self-test
Dr. Maik Zannakis
800-450-6118
https://www.carpalrx.com
Dr. Maik Zannakis
800-450-6118
https://www.carpalrx.com
