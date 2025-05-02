New Quiz Can Diagnose Carpal Tunnel's Severity

An algorithm-based quiz developed by Dr. Maik Zannakis (CarpalRx Medical Director) is being presented at the 2025 Society for Epidemiological Research. The quiz performs well in identifying patients with carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). The more severe their CTS, the more accurate the diagnosis. This quiz is a major telemedicine milestone for helping people undiagnosed with CTS to find treatment quicker.