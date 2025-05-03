She Rises: Bonita Payton Releases Powerful Memoir of Survival, Healing, and Unapologetic Strength
From corporate veteran to global publisher, Bonita Payton delivers a fearless memoir and movement of healing, resilience, and bold truth-telling.
Lebanon, OH, May 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Author and entrepreneur Bonita Payton has released her debut memoir, She Rises: The Bonita Payton Story, a deeply personal account chronicling her journey through trauma, faith, and personal transformation. The book explores themes of resilience, healing, and spiritual restoration, shedding light on the experiences of women overcoming systemic, emotional, and personal challenges.
A former IT and business consultant with a 31-year career in corporate America, Payton brings a unique voice to the memoir space. Her story spans the intersection of professional reinvention and private resilience, touching on domestic trauma, personal loss, and the pursuit of purpose beyond pain.
“In writing this book, I refused to stay silent,” Payton says. “She Rises is my offering to every woman who's ever been told to sit down, give up, or stay broken.”
In addition to the memoir, Payton hosts the podcast Unbreakable, Unapologetic and Unstoppable, and recently launched She Rises Publishing to support independent authors and voices of transformation.
The book is currently available through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and Kobo. It is also distributed internationally through IngramSpark.
About the Author:
Bonita Payton is an author, speaker, and media entrepreneur based in Ohio. She is the founder of She Rises Publishing and a former career development consultant for DJs, creatives, and corporate leaders. Her work centers on empowering women through storytelling, visibility, and unapologetic voice.
For interviews, media inquiries, or speaking engagements, contact:
Email :bonita.payton@bonitapayton.com
Website: www.bonitapayton.com
