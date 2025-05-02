Dr. Adithya Hari Joins Pennington Biomedical as Physician/Nuclear Oncologist, Adds to Center’s Strategic Expansion of Cancer Metabolism Program
Collaborative role partners with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Louisiana Cancer Research Center, LSU Health New Orleans and LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center.
Baton Rouge, LA, May 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pennington Biomedical Research Center is pleased to announce the arrival of Dr. Adithya Hari, MD, as Assistant Professor and Physician/Nuclear Oncologist in the Division of Clinical Science. Dr. Hari’s recruitment represents a strategic expansion of Pennington Biomedical’s research capacity in cancer metabolism and nuclear medicine and was a collaborative effort involving Pennington Biomedical partners Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Louisiana Cancer Research Center, and LSU Health New Orleans.
“Dr. Hari’s recruitment reflects our deep investment in the future of cancer research and patient-centered innovation for Louisiana,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “His unique background in nuclear oncology and translational science strengthens our efforts to build a more robust research enterprise and support our pursuit of the prestigious NCI Cancer Center designation.”
Dr. Hari expressed his excitement in joining Pennington Biomedical during this pivotal time, and an eagerness to further partnerships with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Louisiana Cancer Research Center, and LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center.
“I am sure that this collaboration will help support smooth conduct of my research initiatives, while delivering high quality, evidence-based care to patients,” Dr. Hari said. “Nuclear oncology has accrued unprecedented attention with the discovery of various theranostic agents, providing hope for millions of cancer patients. This aligns well with the concept of precision medicine.”
In this new role, Dr. Hari will establish a research program focused on nuclear medicine, adding depth to Pennington Biomedical’s multidisciplinary approach to understanding and treating complex health conditions. He will also dedicate a portion of his time to direct patient care through a clinical partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center – further strengthening the bridge between research and real-world impact.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Hari to Mary Bird Perkins,” said Jodi Conachen, Chief Operating Officer at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “His expertise, passion and leadership will be a powerful asset to our team.
“The arrival of Dr. Hari demonstrates the impact of Mary Bird Perkins’ ongoing collaboration with leading research institutions. Working with organizations like Pennington Biomedical brings top talent to our patients, elevates oncology research and treatment in our community, and advances our mission to improve survivorship and ease the burden of cancer.”
As a member of the Louisiana Cancer Research Center, Dr. Hari will collaborate closely with partner institutions, including LSU Health New Orleans and the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, on research initiatives that support the LSU-lead preparations for the upcoming submission of the NCI Cancer Center Support Grant – a pivotal step toward enhancing cancer research and care across the state.
“The Louisiana Cancer Research Center was pleased to partner with Pennington Biomedical on this important recruitment initiative,” said Sven Davisson, LCRC's Chief Administrative Officer. “Dr. Hari’s expertise in nuclear medicine will strengthen cancer research and care, making an immediate impact on our work to reduce cancer's statewide impact.”
Dr. Hari brings a strong academic and clinical foundation to this new role. He earned his medical degree from Kurnool Medical College in Kurnool, India, pursued doctoral studies as a Ph.D. candidate in Clinical and Translational Science at Case Western Reserve University, and most recently completed a prestigious Nuclear Oncology Fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Adithya Hari to Pennington Biomedical Research Center. His expertise in cancer metabolism and nuclear medicine will significantly enhance our ability to advance cancer research and improve patient outcomes across Louisiana,” said Dr. Lucio Miele, Director of the LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center. “Dr. Hari’s recruitment is a powerful example of the collaborative spirit that drives our mission – uniting the research taking place across Pennington Biomedical, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, LSU LCMC Health Cancer Center, LSU Health New Orleans, and the Louisiana Cancer Research Center. Together, we are deepening our impact on cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment, and we look forward to the innovations Dr. Hari will bring to this critical work.”
