Author Tamella White’s New Book, "A Summer Love," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Love, Only to Have It Ripped from Her by the Cruel Hands of Fate
Recent release “A Summer Love” from Covenant Books author Tamella White is a poignant story of love and loss that centers around Caroline, a woman whose lifelong desire has been to find a true and lasting love. But when she finally does so in the arms of a sailor, he’s taken away from her, potentially being lost at sea.
Morganton, NC, May 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tamella White, a mother of five children, an educator, and a hopeless romantic with a passion for writing, has completed her new book, “A Summer Love”: a stirring tale that follows one woman’s quest for love and the tragedy that brings it into jeopardy.
“Based on a true story, Caroline has one desire: to be in the arms of a man who will love her forever—something she’s never known,” shares Tamella. “Amid the tragedies and heartache in her life comes the love of a lifetime—a tall, dashing sailor named Peter—but will it all tragically end at sea?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tamella White’s new book will capture the hearts of readers as they follow along on Caroline’s journey to find the kind of love she has searched her whole life for, as well as her grief in potentially losing it forever. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “A Summer Love” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “A Summer Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
