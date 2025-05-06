Author Tamella White’s New Book, "A Summer Love," is a Powerful Story of One Woman’s Journey to Find Love, Only to Have It Ripped from Her by the Cruel Hands of Fate

Recent release “A Summer Love” from Covenant Books author Tamella White is a poignant story of love and loss that centers around Caroline, a woman whose lifelong desire has been to find a true and lasting love. But when she finally does so in the arms of a sailor, he’s taken away from her, potentially being lost at sea.