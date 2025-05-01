They’ve Rebranded: NXT LVL HOME OFFER is Now ProperHeir
NXT LVL HOME OFFER has officially rebranded as ProperHeir. The new name better reflects the company’s mission: to bring clarity and create opportunities for heirs and their families. While the name has changed, ProperHeir remains committed to helping families uncover and claim what’s rightfully theirs with confidence, clarity, and care.
Miramar, FL, May 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NXT LVL HOME OFFER, a company known for helping families recover inheritance tied to real estate, has officially rebranded to ProperHeir.
The new name reflects the company’s growing vision and renewed commitment to its mission: to bring clarity and create opportunities for heirs and their families. The rebrand also introduces a fresh identity that aligns more closely with the experience families have come to expect — trust, transparency, and personalized guidance.
“The name ProperHeir captures exactly what we do — we help families identify, secure, and benefit from what’s rightfully theirs,” said Oscar Quintana, founder of the company. “While the name has changed, our mission and values haven’t. We're still the same team helping families navigate the complex world of inheritance with care and clarity.”
As ProperHeir, the company continues to assist heirs in navigating shared property ownership, discovering unclaimed inheritances, and resolving title or estate issues. The new branding comes at a time of growth as the company expands its reach, streamlines its process, and strengthens its role as a trusted partner to families across the country.
Clients, attorneys, and partners can learn more about the rebrand and the company’s services by visiting https://properheir.com.
Contact
ProperHeirContact
Oscar Quintana
786-393-1732
https://properheir.com/
