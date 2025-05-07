The Academy of St. Joseph Celebrates a Successful Spring Gala at Vinile Chophouse
On April 25, 2025, The Academy of St. Joseph (AOSJ) hosted its Annual Spring Gala at Vinile Chophouse, themed La Dolce Vita: A Mid-Century Italian Affair. The event brought together the school community to honor an award recipient, celebrate faculty and staff, and raise crucial funds for the school’s mission. The Gala, AOSJ’s largest fundraiser, emphasized community spirit and educational excellence.
New York, NY, May 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Academy of St. Joseph (AOSJ) hosted its Annual Spring Gala at the newly opened Vinile Chophouse, bringing together families, friends, teachers, administration, and supporters for an elegant evening inspired by La Dolce Vita: A Mid-Century Italian Affair. The event not only honored the exceptional contributions of this year’s Award Recipient but also raised essential funds to support the school’s mission and programs.
The Gala, AOSJ’s largest annual fundraiser, is a cherished tradition that reflects the school’s vibrant spirit and deep sense of community. This year's celebration highlighted the unwavering dedication of its teachers and administration, while fostering meaningful connections among attendees.
“We are deeply grateful to everyone who joined us in celebrating our school’s successes and bright future,” said a representative from the Parent’s Association. “The generosity and support demonstrated at the Gala ensure that we can continue to provide an outstanding education rooted in compassion, excellence, and growth.”
Espresso inspired cocktails were served from the Porto Rico Importing Co., whose rich legacy in Greenwich Village is deeply entwined with the spirit of the Academy community. Porto Rico Importing Co. established in 1907 and proudly operated by the Longo family for generations, Porto Rico has been a cornerstone of Italian-American culture in New York, roasting exceptional coffees and supporting local families for over a century.
From humble beginnings on Bleecker Street to becoming a beloved neighborhood institution, Porto Rico Importing Co. exemplifies enduring values — family, tradition, and quality — that mirror the mission of The Academy of St. Joseph. The school is proud to celebrate and honor this legacy.
Give Prosperly, the Auction Team executed expert support and guidance for logistics in achieving a successful gala.
For more information about supporting AOSJ or next year’s Gala, please contact gala@aosj.us.
Helen Scott
212-408-9031
www.academyofsaintjoseph.org/
