The Academy of St. Joseph Celebrates a Successful Spring Gala at Vinile Chophouse

On April 25, 2025, The Academy of St. Joseph (AOSJ) hosted its Annual Spring Gala at Vinile Chophouse, themed La Dolce Vita: A Mid-Century Italian Affair. The event brought together the school community to honor an award recipient, celebrate faculty and staff, and raise crucial funds for the school’s mission. The Gala, AOSJ’s largest fundraiser, emphasized community spirit and educational excellence.