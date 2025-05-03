Quad State Internet Advocates for Fair Broadband Policies at Kentucky PSC Hearing
Quad State Internet submitted comments to the Kentucky PSC advocating for fair broadband policies, addressing municipal regulatory gaps, transparency in pole attachment standards, excessive local franchise fees, and ongoing PSC oversight to support broadband expansion in Kentucky.
Paducah, KY, May 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Quad State Internet LLC, a Paducah-based provider dedicated to expanding high-speed internet access in Western Kentucky, recently submitted detailed comments to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) regarding emergency regulation 807 KAR 5:015E, governing pole attachments.
"Unlocking Kentucky’s broadband potential requires fair and transparent access to essential infrastructure like utility poles," stated Preston Louis Ursini, CEO of Quad State Internet. "We appreciate the PSC’s proactive efforts and encourage ongoing reforms to eliminate barriers to broadband expansion."
Key issues highlighted in Quad State’s comments include:
Municipal Regulatory Gap: Quad State stressed the inconsistent and anti-competitive practices arising from municipal utilities operating outside of PSC oversight, leading to significantly higher pole attachment rates that create unfair competitive barriers. Quad State urged legislative clarification ensuring municipal utilities adhere to baseline state standards.
Transparency: Quad State praised the PSC’s steps toward requiring transparency in pole attachment standards and practices. They emphasized the necessity for publicly available and consistently applied standards, urging reinforcement of these transparency requirements to avoid costly disputes and deployment delays.
Excessive Local Franchise Fees: Highlighting the financial burden placed on small broadband providers, Quad State described how exorbitant franchise fees significantly hinder investment in network growth. Quad State suggested standardized and reasonable franchise fees to better align with Kentucky’s broadband expansion goals.
Ongoing PSC Oversight: Recognizing the value of the current collaborative regulatory approach, Quad State recommended continued PSC oversight through ongoing reviews, technical workshops, and stakeholder dialogues to swiftly address emerging challenges and maintain effective regulatory practices.
"Collaboration is key," said Ursini. "Together, with clear and equitable rules, we can connect every Kentucky community to the benefits of broadband."
Quad State Internet looks forward to ongoing partnership with policymakers and industry stakeholders to foster equitable infrastructure access and ensure robust broadband expansion.
For further information, please visit quadstateinternet.net or contact:
Preston Louis Ursini
Chief Executive Officer, Quad State Internet LLC
(270) 953-0131 ext. 830
